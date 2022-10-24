Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy, 10, bids over $80K on diamond earrings

Spend that cash a little harder.

Blue Ivy Carter joined parents Beyoncé and Jay-Z at Saturday’s 2022 Wearable Art Gala, where she tried to drop some major dough on diamonds.

The 10-year-old raised her paddle for the evening’s highest-priced lot: a set of sparkling Lorraine Schwartz earrings worn by her grandmother (and the event’s co-founder), Tina Knowles, and previously owned by Queen Bey herself.

As captured on camera by “Abbott Elementary” creator Quinta Brunson, the baubles were about to go to another guest for $80,000 — until Blue jumped in.

“She’s so rich!” someone (presumably Brunson, who posted the footage on her Instagram Stories) can be heard exclaiming in the clip.

Blue wasn’t the ultimate winner of the bling, however; Mielle Organics founder Monique Rodriguez took home the earrings in the end, shelling out $105,000.

Blue proved her fashion prowess in a bright blue suit and black sunglasses at the gala, while her superstar mom, 41, looked “too classy for this world” in a star-studded Gucci gown paired with pink elbow-length gloves. Dad Jay-Z, 52, looked dapper in a black velvet tuxedo.

Bey and Jay are also parents to twins Sir and Rumi, 5.

The fancy fête was held in Santa Monica to raise money for Tina Knowles and husband Richard Lawson’s WACO Theater Center. Blue’s aunt, Solange Knowles, also helped chair the glamorous gala, the theme for which was “Harlem Nights.”

Other stars in attendance included Lupita Nyong’o, Tyler Perry, Kelly Rowland, Angela Bassett, Issa Rae, Chloe x Halle and Keke Palmer, the latter of whom emceed the auction.