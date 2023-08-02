Beyoncé paid tribute to dancer O’Shae Sibley, one of her fans who was reportedly killed for “voguing” to her music.

“Rest in power O’Shae Sibley,” read the message that was written in white letters on the “Cuff It” singer’s official website.

The Grammy winner’s homage came three days after Sibley was killed at a Brooklyn gas station Saturday.

In video surveillance obtained by The Post, Sibley — who is black — and three of his friends stopped at a local Mobil gas station to fill up their car.

As two of the men began dancing to songs from Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” album, another group of people standing outside the convenience store began talking to them.

The two groups exchanged words for a few minutes before they dispersed.

However, the footage then showed the groups confronting each other once again — but this time, their altercation turned physical.

Sibley, dressed in neon-pink swimming trunks, was standing behind a black SUV, seemingly in shock after he was stabbed. He then disappeared from the camera’s view behind the vehicle as his friends and bystanders rushed to his aid.

Cops responded to a 911 call at the gas station and found the 28-year-old victim bleeding on the sidewalk, per NYPD. Sibley was rushed to Maimonides Medical Center but medics were unable to save him.

On Monday, sources told The Post that cops are looking for a 17-year-old boy who was on surveillance footage fighting with Sibley before he was stabbed in the chest.

Sources told The Post Sunday that the incident is being investigated as an anti-gay hate crime. No arrests have been made.

Sibley’s friend Otis Pena claimed online that he and his pals were targeted because of their sexuality.

“They hated us cause we are gay!” Pena wrote in a Facebook post, sharing bloody photos from the deadly stabbing.

“[They were] screaming we Muslim and we don’t like gays!!!!! As we are innocently pumping gas and ya’ll decided to stab on one of us!!!”

Pena also alleged he and his friends were “innocently voguing just two blocks from being dropped off at my house pumping gas!!!’

Sibley relocated to New York City three years ago to pursue a career in the arts and was a dancer and choreographer who participated in the Ailey Extension program.

“The Ailey organization mourns the tragic death of O’Shae Sibley, following an attack outside of a Brooklyn gas station on Saturday night,” the studio said in a statement on Facebook Monday.

“O’Shae was a cherished and devoted Ailey Extension student. He had incredible energy in the studio and was loved by instructors and fellow classmates,” the statement read. “We are shocked and heartbroken that O’Shae’s life has been taken by senseless violence and extend our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones.”