LIFESTYLES
Best positions for having sex during pregnancy
With the rise in estrogen and progesterone levels during pregnancy, there are many changes happening in the body. Estrogen especially is associated with many pregnancy-related functions like improved blood circulation in the uterus, heightened sensitivity in your breasts and increases as well as increased lubrication in your vagina.
The increase in the level of hormones also boosts your libido. With heightened sensitivity, you may actually like sex during pregnancy more. Of course, you need to adjust a bit and take some precaution but having sex during pregnancy is usually safe and you can have sex as frequently as you like.
So, here are the best sex positions for each trimester during pregnancy.
The baby does not get hurt during sex because the baby is protected by your cervix and the amniotic fluid
1. Edge of couch missionary
During the first trimester, you can try anything. You do not have to worry about miscarriage as the baby is well protected and having sex will not harm him. Edge of couch missionary is one of the popular positions among men and women. Your partner can penetrate deep and your belly will not come in the way. The woman has to lie down on her back and the man stands facing the woman. The man enters the woman from under her legs. The woman can rest her legs up the man’s torso. You cannot do this position once you reach week 20 of your pregnancy
2. Scissors
It allows shallow penetration and is easy for both the man and the woman. The woman has to lie on her back and the man sits in front of her. The man has to enter from the side. This position allows the woman to have her clitoris against the top leg of the man.
For second trimester
1.Woman on top
During the second trimester, avoid positions that require you to lie flat on your back. Woman on top position will give you control over the depth of penetration and speed. This position will also not put pressure on the belly.
2. Doggy style
Another position you can try during the second trimester of your pregnancy is the doggy style. In this position, the woman has to stand on all fours and the man penetrates from rear side. If you have backache, use pillows to prop up your chest.
For third trimester
1. Spooning
Spooning will allow you to manage your belly and take pressure off of your uterus and back. The woman has to lie on her side and the man lies facing the back of the woman. The position is super gentle and allows shallow penetration. You can also tweak the position a bit by lying face to face
2. The reverse cowgirls
Being on top gives you control over penetration and speed. The reverse cowgirl position is a variation to the woman on top position and it allows the woman to stimulate her clitoris. The man lie down on his back and the woman straddle him. In this position, the woman faces away from the man.
LIFESTYLES
Benefits of having big breasts!
According to human anatomy, there are two body parts that draw people to look at a woman.
These body parts are the bum and breasts.
While they both sit on opposite ends of the human body, they both draw significant attention.
Speaking about breasts, there has always been a conversation about the size and shape of one’s breasts.
According to the global surgery statistics, between 2019 and 2020 more than 400 000 women have undergone breast augmentation.
Simply put, women are investing in bigger breasts.
And while we may think the size of their breasts would be a hindrance for them, a recent study has shown that there are benefits to having big breasts.
According to lifestyle magazine How2Wish, there are several benefits to having bigger breasts.
We take a look at some of them:
1. Appearance, Appearance
As I alluded to earlier, ladies with big breasts are always paid attention to. They are more likely to turn heads than women with smaller breasts.
2. Large Breasts Allow You To Conceal
If a woman has a tummy, then the breasts will distract attention from them and the figure will seem visually perfect.
ALSO READ: PLACES YOU SHOULDN’T TOUCH HER DURING SEX!
3. Beautiful Neckline
A sexy neckline is possible only with prominent breasts. On a small chest, a low-cut dress will not look very impressive.
4. Intelligence
According to a global perception survey, women with large breasts are considered more intelligent by men than women with small breasts.
5. Great For Sex
According to The Frisky magazine, big breasts are great for sex and evoke greater orgasms.
LIFESTYLES
Places you shouldn’t touch her during sex!
SOME places in the human body are more sensitive than others.
And, according to The Times of India, there are certain places in a woman’s body that one should not touch during sex.
According to the magazine, these are some of those body parts one shouldn’t tamper with during lovemaking:
1. Head of clitoris
We know the clitoris is a super-sensitive zone and has a lot of nerve endings, but stimulating the head of clitoris vigorously can actually turn out to be an intense and painful experience for her.
2. Feet
According to a Johns Hopkins University study, wearing socks in bed increases the chances of having an orgasm. This applies to men as well. Women need to be completely relaxed to climax, and cold feet can be an uncomfortable distraction.
3. Nipples
If she’s breastfeeding or about to menstruate, avoid pinching the nipples. It really hurts!
4. Hair
No woman likes her hair to be pulled, messed up or entangled during sex, especially when she’s spent hours at the salon.
5. Anus
If you’re are thinking of being fully behind her during sex, then make sure you are all lubed-up and she is in the peak of excitement. This is one of the most sensitive and self-conscious parts of her body.
LIFESTYLES
Ways to control anger issues in relationships
Do you sometimes get the urge to yell at your partner because you are so angry at their antics?
Well, you’re not alone. Being frustrated and angry with your partner’s actions is quite natural at times but when this escalates into a full-blown fight, things can get pretty ugly. In fact, anger is one of the leading reasons why relationships shatter, leaving a horrid scar behind. Learning to tame that anger is as important as communicating your concerns to your partner effectively.
And so, we bring to you some ways in which you can control your anger issues in the relationship.
1.Leave the fight
It’s wise to leave the fight when you find yourself shaking with anger or if your fists are clenched. By treating it as a ‘time-out’, you are giving your partner and yourself some time to introspect upon the matter. Don’t treat it as a disrespectful move if your partner wants to escape and think separately. Time alone can reduce conflicts to a great extent in the next discussion.
2. Don’t complain to others
When you get angry with your partner, you tend to spill out all your frustration while talking to your friend. Unintentionally, you also let out other little secrets or little details that your partner can find insulting. Venting out your feelings with your close friend may give you temporary relief but may leave your partner feeling defensive.
3. Understand the source of anger
There might be certain reasons why your anger has been escalating for some time now. Insecurities, jealousy, anxiety, stress are some of the reasons why anger takes a more stern turn. You may feel anxious because you aren’t able to perform a task as quickly as you should and as a result, you try to mask that anxiety with anger.
4. Negative thinking patterns
Personality traits play a major role in serious anger issues. Generalising, blaming, exaggeration, jumping to conclusions without listening to your partner etc. are some issues that influence your angry behaviour, causing you to be more furious than usual. Reacting to a situation maturely and thinking logically is the best way to stop a fight.
5. Past incidents
Never brood over hurtful fights in the past. Bringing up past incidents in your current argument will only fan the fuel, and not slow it down. You should learn to let go of grudges because the more you remember hurtful words from the past, the angrier you can get.
6. Calm down
Once you have taken your time alone and have calmed down, speak to your partner. Ask them first if they are ready to discuss the matter yet and if they aren’t, then you should wait. If the fight requires you to apologise, then do so. Bowing down to your ego will do you no good. Additionally, focus on resolving the fight and not on winning it. That’s a huge mistake that couples usually make, leading to resentment.
