Best positions for having sex during pregnancy

With the rise in estrogen and progesterone levels during pregnancy, there are many changes happening in the body. Estrogen especially is associated with many pregnancy-related functions like improved blood circulation in the uterus, heightened sensitivity in your breasts and increases as well as increased lubrication in your vagina.

The increase in the level of hormones also boosts your libido. With heightened sensitivity, you may actually like sex during pregnancy more. Of course, you need to adjust a bit and take some precaution but having sex during pregnancy is usually safe and you can have sex as frequently as you like.

So, here are the best sex positions for each trimester during pregnancy.

The baby does not get hurt during sex because the baby is protected by your cervix and the amniotic fluid

1. Edge of couch missionary

During the first trimester, you can try anything. You do not have to worry about miscarriage as the baby is well protected and having sex will not harm him. Edge of couch missionary is one of the popular positions among men and women. Your partner can penetrate deep and your belly will not come in the way. The woman has to lie down on her back and the man stands facing the woman. The man enters the woman from under her legs. The woman can rest her legs up the man’s torso. You cannot do this position once you reach week 20 of your pregnancy

2. Scissors

It allows shallow penetration and is easy for both the man and the woman. The woman has to lie on her back and the man sits in front of her. The man has to enter from the side. This position allows the woman to have her clitoris against the top leg of the man.

For second trimester

1.Woman on top

During the second trimester, avoid positions that require you to lie flat on your back. Woman on top position will give you control over the depth of penetration and speed. This position will also not put pressure on the belly.

2. Doggy style

Another position you can try during the second trimester of your pregnancy is the doggy style. In this position, the woman has to stand on all fours and the man penetrates from rear side. If you have backache, use pillows to prop up your chest.

For third trimester

1. Spooning

Spooning will allow you to manage your belly and take pressure off of your uterus and back. The woman has to lie on her side and the man lies facing the back of the woman. The position is super gentle and allows shallow penetration. You can also tweak the position a bit by lying face to face

2. The reverse cowgirls

Being on top gives you control over penetration and speed. The reverse cowgirl position is a variation to the woman on top position and it allows the woman to stimulate her clitoris. The man lie down on his back and the woman straddle him. In this position, the woman faces away from the man.