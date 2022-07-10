Bernadette Peters bites back at Broadway Barks protesters

The situation in Shubert Alley on Saturday afternoon got pretty ruff.

As actress Bernadette Peters was onstage in the Theater District between 44th and 45th Streets promoting her pet adoption charity Broadway Barks, the annual event was interrupted by angry protesters from the Humane Society shouting “animal abuse.”

“Excuse me,” the Tony Award-winning star of such shows as “Gypsy” and “Hello, Dolly!” shouted back.

“You are stomping on the chances of the animals here from being adopted!”

One onlooker in the packed crowd told The Post it was “a ruckus,” and video shows attendees yelling “get out!,” as interlopers holding megaphones are dragged off by security guards.

Co-founded by Peters and Mary Tyler Moore in 1998, the organization’s website says it was created to “promote the adoption of shelter animals.” The Humane Society, meanwhile, bills itself as “the nation’s most effective animal protection organization.”

As banners were raised and snatched away, “Music Man” star Sutton Foster stood onstage grimacing with her pup. Her co-star Hugh Jackman and Billy Crystal from “Mr. Saturday Night” also made appearances.