Benzema wins UEFA player of the year award

Manchester City have been drawn against Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla and Copenhagen in the Champions League group stage, meaning Erling Haaland will face his former club

Erling Haaland was handed an instant reunion with former club Borussia Dortmund as Manchester City drew them in the Champions League.

Haaland joined City from Dortmund for £51million in the summer and has made an immediate impact for Pep Guardiola’s side, plundering three goals in as many Premier League games. The Norway striker has a phenomenal record in the Champions League having scored 23 goals in 19 appearances, with the 22-year-old looking to open his City account in the tournament.

In 2021, Haaland became the youngest and fastest player to reach 20 Champions League goals, taking just 14 games to do so in European football’s elite club competition. In three seasons at Dortmund, Haaland scored 86 goals in 89 games, and his former club will be only too aware of the threat he poses to them when they come up against him.

The group-stage draw was a favourable one for City, who are still chasing a first Champions League crown after defeat in the 2021 final and two semi-final exits, including last season’s at the hands of eventual winners Real Madrid. As well as Dortmund, City will face Sevilla, six-time Europa League winners who will prove a stern test, as well as Danish champions FC Copenhagen.

City came agonisingly close to making last season’s final an all-English affair with Liverpool, leading Real by two goals on aggregate going into the 90th minute of the second leg of their semi-final at the Santiago Bernabeu. But Guardiola’s men conceded twice in quick succession, allowing Real to force extra-time, with the Spanish giants scoring again to take the tie 6-5 on aggregate, before beating Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool 1-0 in the final in Paris.

City chief executive Ferran Soriano said: “You can never be completely happy or unhappy with a draw. But we’ve got good teams to play. It will be good to go back to Sevilla – we were there in 2015 – then we were in Copenhagen in 2009. We’ve been in Dortmund recently and it will be a special game for Haaland and Ilkay Gundogan.