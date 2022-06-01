SPORTS
Benzema named Champions League player of the season
Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema has been named as the Champions League player of the season.
The France international, 34, won the competition for a fifth time as Real beat Liverpool 1-0 in the final.
He scored 15 goals in 12 Champions League games and is a leading contender to win this year’s Ballon d’Or.
Benzema’s team-mate Vinicius Jr, who scored the only goal in the final, has been selected as the tournament’s young player of the season.
The 21-year-old scored four goals and made six assists in the 2021-22 campaign.
The pair are joined in the Champions League team of the season by Real midfielder Luka Modric and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who was man of the match in Paris.
Runners-up Liverpool also have four players included, with defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson and midfielder Fabinho featuring.
The team of the season is completed by Paris St-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe, Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne and Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger.
EPL: Shirt numbers Dembele could wear at Chelsea revealed
The shirt numbers Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele could wear at Chelsea have been revealed.
Dembele is out of contract next month with Barcelona and has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea.
He came close to leaving Barcelona in January before a dramatic late U-turn and played a key role in his side’s improvement under manager Xavi Hernandez which helped secure Champions League qualification.
The France international is available on a free transfer once his contract with Barcelona expires this summer and a move to Chelsea could be on the cards due to previously working with manager Thomas Tuchel.
Chelsea could take advantage of the ongoing financial crisis by signing Dembele on a free transfer.
As reported by Football London, all three numbers Dembele has worn since making his senior debut in 2015 for Stade Rennais are currently worn by players at Chelsea.
N’Golo Kante currently occupies the no.7 shirt, although there are rumours that he could depart Stamford Bridge this summer with Manchester United linked with the midfielder.
Timo Werner is wearing the no.11 shirt and is unlikely to leave this summer, meaning Dembele won’t be able to wear the number he did when he first moved to Barcelona.
Also, Dembele made his debut in France seven years ago and wore the no.23 shirt, but that is also taken by Kenedy.
But there could be a scenario in which Kenedy leaves the club, vacating 23 and allowing Dembele to once again wear a number he has not since breaking into senior football.
One number that is available to Dembele at Chelsea is 17. Currently worn by on-loan midfielder Saul Niguez will be free should Dembele move to the Blues.
There are a number of single-digits up for grabs, with Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen both leaving for Spain.
Dembele joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in 2017.
Djokovic, Nadal clash in French Open quarter-finals
Novak Djokovic renews his 16-year rivalry with Rafael Nadal at the French Open on Tuesday with a semi-final spot at stake and where victory for the world number one could end the 13-time champion’s Roland Garros career.
Nadal, who turns 36 on Friday, puts his record of 109 wins and just three losses in Paris since his title-winning debut in 2005 on the line against the defending champion.
The Spaniard was taken to five sets for only the third time at the tournament by 21-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime in the fourth round.
In the immediate aftermath of that victory, Nadal admitted that not only was this year’s French Open at stake but possibly his entire playing future.
“I know my situation, and I accept it,” said Nadal, who arrived in Paris unsure if he would be able to take part after suffering a recurrence of a chronic foot injury which has plagued him for most of his career.
“I am just enjoying the fact that I am here for one more year. And being honest, every match that I play here, I don’t know if it’s going to be my last at Roland Garros.”
Overall, Djokovic leads Nadal 30-28 since their first career meeting at the 2006 French Open.
Nadal has a 19-8 edge on clay and has won seven of the pair’s nine meetings in Paris.
Djokovic, however, came out on top in the semi-finals at Roland Garros in 2021 on his way to a second title.
– Night fears –
That defeat took a physical toll on Nadal who then skipped Wimbledon, the Olympics and the US Open.
With Djokovic deported from Melbourne on the eve of the Australian Open, Nadal seized the opportunity to claim a record-setting 21st Grand Slam title, breaking a tie with Djokovic and Roger Federer.
Both men are playing in the quarter-finals at Roland Garros for the 16th time.
Djokovic has reached the last-eight with ease. He has won 22 sets in a row, a run stretching back to his Italian Open triumph in Rome.
“I’m glad that I didn’t spend too much time on the court up to the quarter-finals, knowing that playing Nadal in Roland Garros is always a physical battle,” said Djokovic.
Adding an extra twist was a battle of wills over scheduling which Nadal lost Monday when organisers selected the quarter-final for the night session under the Court Philippe Chatrier lights.
“I don’t like to play on clay during the night, because the humidity is higher, the ball is slower, and there can be very heavy conditions especially when it’s cold,” said Nadal.
“All I will say is Rafa and I would make different requests,” he said.
Nadal’s coach Carlos Moya said that the Spaniard’s opinion should have carried weight.
“I wouldn’t say disrespect, but here at Roland Garros, Rafa has credit,” Moya told RMC Sport.
“He has won the tournament 13 times, and if he has a request, you should listen to him. He is part of the history of Roland Garros.”
“But in the end, it is a question of business and we understand that.”
Carlos Alcaraz, who faces Alexander Zverev, said it would have been “unfair” if he was ordered to play after 9pm for the third time.
– Alcaraz show –
Alcaraz, 19, is the youngest man to make the last-eight in Paris since Djokovic in 2006.
He boasts a 2022 claycourt record of 20 wins against just one loss. For the year, he is 32-3.
The sixth seed had to save a match point to defeat compatriot Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the second round but has otherwise been unburdened by expectations.
Alcaraz tackles third seeded Zverev having defeated the German in the final of the Madrid Masters where he also knocked out both Nadal and Djokovic.
Zverev added spice to the tie by claiming Alcaraz is being favoured by organisers who have given the teenager three matches out of four so far on Chatrier.
The Olympic champion described playing on Chatrier as “completely different” compared to other courts. “It’s like playing on another continent.”
While Djokovic, Nadal, Zverev and Alcaraz battle in the top of the draw, the bottom section has been blown wide open by the fourth round exits of second ranked Daniil Medvedev and number four Stefanos Tsitsipas, the 2021 runner-up.
As a result, one of Holger Rune, Casper Ruud, Andrey Rublev or Marin Cilic will make Sunday’s final.
AFP
Thierry Henry sends brutal message to Mohamed Salah after Liverpool’s final heartbreak
Thierry Henry fired a brutal shot at Mohamed Salah after Liverpool suffered Champions League heartbreak at the Stade de France on Saturday evening.
The Reds were edged out 1-0 by Real Madrid in Paris – Vinicius Junior’s second-half striker proving to be enough for the Spanish giants to claim their 14th European crown in all. It was the second time that Liverpool have been beaten by Real in just a number of years having also been on the wrong side of a 3-1 scoreline in Kiev back in 2018 – Gareth Bale having inspired Los Blancos to victory with two stunning, second-half strikes.
Ahead of the rematch between the two sides in the French capital, Liverpool forward Salah expressed his desire for revenge with the Egyptian forward having suffered a shoulder injury following a heavy challenge by then Real captain Sergio Ramos four years ago. Unfortunately, that revenge did not materialise, with Henry now criticising the Egyptian for his pre-match comments.
The Frenchman said: “We have said it so many times, it’s about putting the ball into the back of the net. They [ Real Madrid ] have one on target and they score.
“Liverpool had a lot. But they faced Thibaut Courtois. Remember what I said in the semi-final, people don’t give him the credit he deserves. He’s one of the best keepers in the world and better than Ederson. And he’s shown it tonight.
“I always say something, don’t talk before a final. Beat Real Madrid, then talk and say, ‘it was revenge and all of that’. When you talk before a final, you have to win it.”
It was not for want of trying for Liverpool on the night at the Stade de France having dominated large swaths of the game. They outshot their illustrious opponents, only to find the inspired Thibaut Courtois in the way.
Reds’ boss Jurgen Klopp has admitted that the form of the Belgian international certainly made it tricky for Liverpool to find a way back into the tie. Speaking after the match, he said: “They scored a goal, we didn’t.
“That’s the easiest explanation in the world of football. Harsh, but we respect it of course. When the goalkeeper is man of the match something is wrong. Something is going wrong for the other team.
“I think Madrid had one shot on target and it was a goal. But I understand 100% and respect it 100% that the reason for playing football and having competitions is to win the game. “Whatever you do, within the rules, is completely fine. We played a good game, but when you lose 1-0 you have to admit it wasn’t good enough.”
