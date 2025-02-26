Benue varsity shut over abduction of students

The Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi, JOSTUM, Benue State, has ordered the closure of the school following the recent kidnapping of its students.

This was contained in a statement on Wednesday by the Registrar, Dr John David.

He said the institution took the decision after consultations with relevant agencies and stakeholders.

Dr David stated that the mid-semester break was a show of solidarity with students, victims, and parents affected by the abduction.

He also announced the indefinite postponement of an inaugural lecture scheduled for Wednesday.

“The public is urged to remain calm as security agencies are working tirelessly to ensure the safe rescue of the victims,” he said.

Four female students of the institution were kidnapped by unknown gunmen, but one of them escaped.

Meanwhile, the Benue State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of only two students, stating that efforts are underway to secure their release.