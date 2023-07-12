Benue govt storms Ortom’s automobile shop, seizes vehicles

The Asset Recovery Committee constituted by Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State on Tuesday raided an automobile shop owned by ex-Governor Samuel Ortom in Makurdi, the state capital.

Some vehicles were seized during the operation. The committee reportedly used towing vans to pull out some vehicles after attempts to drive them away failed.

Alia, through his Chief Press Secretary, Kula Tersoo, recently disclosed that government vehicles, numbering 29, were allegedly looted by the past governor.

Tersoo had said in a statement that “the case of the Goverment House is particularly pitiable with vandalised furniture, window blinds, electronics and other household appliances.

“This is besides the carting away of all vehicles, including an ambulance and A press crew bus, attached to the office of the governor.

It will be recalled that Ortom and his deputy, Benson Abounu, secured a court order restraining the asset recovery committee from coming after them.

In its reaction, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue accused Alia of witch hunting his predecessor.

PDP State Publicity Secretary, Bemgba Iortyom, described the committee’s outing as “a shameful showing of naked tyranny and impunity.”