Benue Governor, Ortom Laments Influx Of Killer Herdsmen Into Communities After APC Candidate, Father Alia’s Victory

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has raised concerns over the influx of killer herdsmen into the state after Reverend Fr Hyacinth Alia was declared winner of the March 18 gubernatorial poll.

This was contained in a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary Nathaniel Ikyur, worrying that this might affect the security situation of the state if it was not addressed by the Governor-elect.

In an article titled “Ortom did not shut out the Fulani from Benue”, Ikyur expressed concerns that Alia’s relationship with the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, George Akume, might jeopardise state security.

Remember that Ortom has repeatedly accused Akume of siding with the Fulani herders, claiming that the former governor has never condemned the state’s ongoing killings.

Akume had denied the allegations, blaming the herders’ actions on Ortom’s inability to properly govern the state.

In his article, Ikyur urged the governor-elect to calm down and understand the state’s security issues, claiming that the next administration’s burdens would be heavier.

Part of the article reads, “As Governor-elect Father Alia settles in to comprehend the real issues beyond the sound bites of political bombast, he must recognize the magnitude of the security challenges and threats to the various communities of Benue. For sure, Alia’s burden is weightier.

“My suspicion is that our oppressors want to use the face of the church to wreak more havoc on the fertile Benue lands. Therefore, his success or not will have a dent, positive or negative on the Church depending on how he navigates between satisfying his sponsors and keeping the Benue lands safe, and away from the bloodthirsty herdsmen. Already, the herders are excited and moving into Benue with speed.”