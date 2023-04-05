Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Benue gov-elect meets Buhari

Benue governor-elect, Hyacinth Alia has said that security will be the cardinal point of his administration when he takes over from May 29, 2023.

He states this to the State House correspondents on Wednesday after presenting his Certificate of Return to President Muhammadu Buhari

He described the current state of affairs in the State’s civil service as that of one in critical condition and admitted to a hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Speaking to how he intends to revive the state from what he described as a state of near collapse, Alia said: “Once I’m sworn in, I know that what the good people of Benue want is progress and development and there’s so much that we need to put on track for things to work. Benue state is an agrarian zone and so we must focus on agriculture and upgrade it.

Alia was accompanied by the leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Benue and minister of special Duties and intergovernmental affairs, Sen. Dr. George Akume.

