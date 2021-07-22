Beninese court releases Sunday Igboho’s wife, orders Igboho to remain in custody

The Cour De’appal De Cotonou, Benin Republic, where Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho) and his wife, were arraigned on Thursday has ordered the wife to be released this evening.

The court ruled that Igboho should be returned to custody.

“They just finished from court. The wife is to be released this night and Sunday is to remain in custody. The matter was adjourned till Friday,” an official said.

Igboho was awaiting his fate at the Cour De’appal De Cotonou, Benin Republic, following his arraignment by the authorities of the country for immigration-related offences.

Igboho was taken to court on Thursday afternoon.

The activist was not for extradition to Nigeria.

Benin Republic police had on Monday night arrested Igboho at Cardinal Bernardin International Airport in Cotonou, while trying to fly from the country to Germany.

The Department of State Services (DSS) had on July 1 raided the residence of the activist in Ibadan, Oyo state.

Igboho had planned a ”Yoruba Nation Rally” in Lagos two days before the raid.

The DSS raided the residence, killing two people and arresting 12 aides but Igboho escaped.

The agency alleged that Igboho was stockpiling weapons, and subsequently declared him wanted.

The agitator had been on the run since the raid.