NEWS
Beninese Court orders officials to return Igboho’s wife’s passport, other documents
A Benin Republic court in Cotonou has reportedly ordered the return of the passport of Ropo, the wife of Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, as well as other documents seized from them.
Sources at the court disclosed that the court ruled that all travel documents of the wife and Igboho’s children seized from the duo should be returned to the wife.
The Cour De’appal De Cotonou would consider Igboho’s bail application by Friday, as he remained in custody.
The court had on Thursday ordered Igboho’s wife to be released.
NEWS
APC chieftain replaces Saraki as Turaki of Ilorin
A former governorship aspirant in Kwara State and member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Saliu Mustapha, has been conferred with the honorary title of Turaki of Ilorin.
The title was first held by Second Republic Senate Leader, late Olusola Saraki, followed by his son, former Senate President Bukola Saraki.
The Emir of Ilorin, Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, declared Mr Mustapha as the Turaki of Ilorin on Thursday.
The late Olusola Saraki held the title before he was elevated to the position of a Waziri.
Bukola Saraki stepped into his father’s shoes to bear the title from 2006 until 2018 when he too was turbaned as the Waziri, succeeding his father for the second time.
Mr Mustapha, 48, who is running for the national chair of the APC, becomes the third Turaki of Ilorin emirate.
While announcing new honorary title holders at a grand reception on Thursday, Mr Sulu-Gambari said only those deserving of a title are given.
“If someone is contributing to the development we have to give him a title. Only someone deserving of a title is conferred one. It is our way of appreciating their efforts.”
Another title announced by the emir is the Mutabali of Ilorin, which was bestowed on the state governor’s elder brother, Alimi AbdulRazaq.
NEWS
Six Super Tucano aircraft from US arrive in Nigeria
The Nigerian Air Force says the first batch of six Super Tucano aircraft have arrived the country from the United States.
Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, NAF spokesman, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.
According to him, the aircraft were received in Kano by the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (Rtd), Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao.
“The first batch of A-29 Super Tucano aircraft have arrived Kano, today 22 July 2021 at about 12.34pm. On hand to receive the aircraft were the Honourable Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (Rtd), Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao,” the statement reads.
In March, Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, had announced that the six aircraft were expected in the country by July, with six others expected afterwards.
“The Super Tucanos came off the production line in Jacksonville Florida and are now being equipped and flight tested. Nigerian pilots and maintenance personnel are training on these planes. Currently, the construction is ongoing, which will house the aircraft,” Shehu had said.
NEWS
Beninese court releases Sunday Igboho’s wife, orders Igboho to remain in custody
The Cour De’appal De Cotonou, Benin Republic, where Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho) and his wife, were arraigned on Thursday has ordered the wife to be released this evening.
The court ruled that Igboho should be returned to custody.
“They just finished from court. The wife is to be released this night and Sunday is to remain in custody. The matter was adjourned till Friday,” an official said.
Igboho was awaiting his fate at the Cour De’appal De Cotonou, Benin Republic, following his arraignment by the authorities of the country for immigration-related offences.
Igboho was taken to court on Thursday afternoon.
The activist was not for extradition to Nigeria.
Benin Republic police had on Monday night arrested Igboho at Cardinal Bernardin International Airport in Cotonou, while trying to fly from the country to Germany.
The Department of State Services (DSS) had on July 1 raided the residence of the activist in Ibadan, Oyo state.
Igboho had planned a ”Yoruba Nation Rally” in Lagos two days before the raid.
The DSS raided the residence, killing two people and arresting 12 aides but Igboho escaped.
The agency alleged that Igboho was stockpiling weapons, and subsequently declared him wanted.
The agitator had been on the run since the raid.
