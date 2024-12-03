A suspected internet fraudster, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, has been shot by colleagues for allegedly refusing to remit the sum of N94 million believed to be proceeds of online scam.

The incident occurred last Sunday at Okhoro road, in Egor Local Government Area of Edo State.

The Edo State Police Command, which confirmed the incident, said investigation has commenced with a view to arresting the perpetrators.

The Public Relations Officer of the Command, SP Moses Yamu, said the victim is undergoing treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

DAILY POST gathered that the internet fraudster was said to be driving in his Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) along Okhoro road when gunmen, who drove in another vehicle, accosted him.

An eyewitness who pleaded anonymity said the gunmen ordered him out of his car and shot him at close range.

The witness described the victim as an ‘Aza man’ – a street slang that refers to an individual who provides bank account through which fraudsters receive proceeds of crime from unsuspecting victims.

The eyewitness said, “The Aza man is believed to have ran into trouble after he reneged on agreement with other members of the syndicate over the sum of N94 million that was realised in an online scam.

“While the Aza man was promised a certain percentage of the amount on payment, he, however, instead retained the entire fund to himself and refused to share with the group.”