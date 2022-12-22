Benfica reject £88m bid for World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez

Benfica have reportedly rejected an £88million bid from an unnamed club for World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez who is wanted by Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Fernandez played a crucial part in Argentina’s Qatar 2022 triumph, starting every match from their last group game onwards.

The midfielder scored one and assisted one during the finals and received the Young Player award for his efforts as well as international recognition.

The 21-year-old has enjoyed a dramatic rise over the past few months, having only made his senior international debut in September and moved from River Plate to Benfica just last summer.

He could be on the move again following his excellent performances at the World Cup with Liverpool and Real Madrid said to be keen on acquiring his services in January.

And it seems someone has triggered the transfer war for Fernandez, with reports from Portugal claiming that an unnamed club has made an £88m bid for him.

However, as per Record, Benfica have rejected the huge offer as the Portuguese league leaders are holding out for an even bigger bid, with Fernandez’s release clause a staggering £105m.

Benfica president Rui Costa has already stated that the club will not be selling Fernandez or any of its star players this January unless their release clauses are met.

He said: ‘We have the sole objective of having a winning season, no player will leave – unless it is due to the clause – which at this moment is fundamental for the squad.

‘What I can promise our supporters is what I did at the beginning of the year. This is a sporting project, not a financial one. Fortunately, we are not experiencing financial problems and we have no need to sell players.’

This will likely put Liverpool off moving for Fernandez any time soon, given that his price is way above the record signing of Jurgen Klopp’s side – namely the £75m they paid for Virgil van Dijk in 2018.

This may force Klopp and co. to instead step up efforts to land Dortmund and England star Jude Bellingham, though he too is likely to cost upwards of £100m.