They say an apple a day keeps the doctor away.

While some of us may not like the idea of eating the same thing each day, there are health benefits to eating an apple every day.

The same thing can be said about having sex every day.



Yes, there are some great benefits to having tlof tlof every day, although some of us may find this physically and emotionally demanding.

Many sexologists agree that daily sex activity has its perks.



According to the Times of India publication, these are some of the benefits that come with having sex every day:

1. Helps Build Intimacy

Sex is not merely about physical intimacy. It helps to strengthen the emotional bond between the two people. So having sex daily will help strengthen that intimacy.

2. Improves the Health of the Heart

A recent study shows that men who have sex more than twice a week, have a lesser risk of getting a heart attack than men who had sex less than once a month. A similar study showed that women who also engaged in regular sex weekly have a reduced risk of having a heart attack.

3. Improves Your Immune System

Regular sex increases the level of the immune-boosting antibody immunoglobulin, which in turn makes your body stronger against illnesses like the common cold and fever.

4. Reduces Stress

A recent study shows that people who indulge in regular tlof tlof activities can handle stress better and are happier people.

5. You Live Longer

When one has an orgasm, a hormone called dehydroepiandrosterone is released. This improves immunity, repairs tissue and keeps the skin healthy. Men who have at least two orgasms a week, live longer than men who have sex just once every few weeks.