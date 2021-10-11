LIFESTYLES
Benefits of being hairy
TO some people, being hairy is unattractive, but it comes with its advantages.
According to Times of India, these are some of the health benefits that come with being hairy:
1.Repairs and heals skin quicker
According to health experts, hair follicles contain stem cells which help heal our skin from wounds and bruises. Also, these follicles have a network of blood vessels, nerves and fat, speeding up the healing process.
2.Great for our scalp
Compared to those who have hair on their heads, bald people are more prone to wounds and sun rashes, So, having hair is safer!
3.Reduces risk of chafing
Have you ever noticed after waxing or shaving your underarms, you feel a burning sensation? It is because underarm skin with no hair tends to rub against the arm skin, which creates a burning feeling. And keeping hair reduces the risk of chafing.
4.Keeps body odour in check
According to studies, body hair helps to disperse odours, referred to as pheromones. These chemicals attract mates.
5.Protects against the sun
People who have hairy bodies are less prone to sunburn and rashes.
6. Provides heat
Another purpose that hair also serves is to keep us warm.
Four good positions for getting babies
Babies are a beautiful blessing but making them can be a complicated exercise, medically and otherwise.
According to British sexpert Rebecca Dakin, sex positions play a critical role in the process of getting pregnant.
According to this famous author, here are some positions that better your chances of getting pregnant:
1.Missionary position
Dakin says any sex position that can enhance deep penetration is highly beneficial. According to her, this position allows the 4-5 to reach the area right at the front of the cervix, the canal that connects the punani and the womb. She advises resting your legs on your partner’s shoulders or raising your hips for added gravitational boost to help his swimmers on their way.
2.The wheelbarrow
If you want to wheel each other to the creation of a human life, then this position is the best. According to Dakin, this position, involving getting down on all fours as your partner holds your legs up and enters you from behind provides deep penetration and gives semen great access to the cervix.
3.Doggy style
To give sperm their best shot and access, she recommends getting down and doggy for the deep penetration it offers. This also positions the head of the 4-5 right at the opening of the cervix. According to her, if this style is executed correctly, it enhances your chances of getting pregnant.
4.The butterfly
According to Dakin, this position, where you lie back on the edge of the bed or another surface with your partner standing or kneeling between your legs, ticks all the boxes. It apparently enables deeper penetration, controls gravity and is face-to-face, encouraging a sense of closeness. She says this is the most intimate penetrative sex position for bettering your chances of getting falling pregnant.
Poor sleep can make you ill
ARE you a woman who has trouble sleeping at night?
Then you are at the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.
This is according to a 10-year study by Harvard University that focused on 133 353 women with sleep problems such as difficulties falling or staying asleep and sleep apnoea – when you stop breathing in your sleep.
The study group concluded that at least 45% of all these women stood a greater chance of developing type 2 diabetes compared to others.
Nutritional consultant Vanessa Ascencao said sleep is as important as eating and breathing. “Not enough sleep has a negative impact on your health.
“A continual lack of sleep may lead to increased hunger or prompt people to eat unhealthy food. It also leads to overtiredness, a decrease in physical activity, a lowered body temperature and a less effective immune system,” she said.
There is growing evidence that not enough sleep may also contribute to obesity, diabetes, thinking problems, depression and heart disease.
Ascencao said improved sleep helps boost brain function, improves mood and improves the overall quality of life.
Ascencao offered these tips:
– Eat nutritious food and cut back on sugar.
– No big meals within two hours of bed.
– Turn off TVs and computers, and stop playing with your phone at least two hours before bedtime. The light disturbs your brain’s sleep patterns.
– Get into bed to sleep at the same time every night and stick to it.
– Avoid caffeine after noon.
– Keep your room dark and cool.
– Avoid exercise close to bedtime.
– Stop lazing around on your bed – do that elsewhere. Beds are for sleep only.
Foods that can brighten your teeth
The food you eat has a great impact on the health of your teeth, and certain foods can help you brighten your smile.
To have a healthy smile, just like other systems in the body, an overall healthy diet plays a huge role.
Here are the foods you can eat to brighten up your smile:
1. Pineapple
It contains bromelain, that helps to break down sticky build-up on the enamel, stripping it away at surface level.
2. Strawberries
Similar to ascorbic acid, malic acid found in strawberries works as a natural astringent, helping to improve discolouration. Eat them fresh or add them to your food frozen.
3. Broccoli
Eat it raw once in a while and let the florets help clean in-between your teeth. Broccoli is also high in iron – a helpful mineral in warding off harmful bacteria that leads to tooth discolouration.
4. Celery
This vegetable cleanses your liver while the crunch helps to relief stress and prevent plaque from sticking to your teeth.
