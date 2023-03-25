Ben Foster speaks on relationship with Ryan Reynolds after Wrexham wages admission

Ben Foster admitted that he was “buzzing” at the prospect of speaking with Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds for the first time after he was persuaded to come out of retirement and complete a shock move to the non-league outfit.

Foster, 39, decided to hang up his gloves after leaving Watford at the end of last season but has flirted with making a comeback on numerous occasions amid links to Newcastle and Tottenham.

It was confirmed on Thursday that the veteran shot-stopper had penned a short-term deal with the National League leaders, who are bidding to end a 15-year odyssey by winning promotion back into the Football League this term.

The Red Dragons were thrust into the spotlight when they were purchased by Hollywood megastars Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in a high-profile deal back in 2020.

And Foster revealed that he was excited to speak to Reynolds for the first time ahead of his Wrexham debut before praising the impact that he and McElhenney have had on the club since their shock takeover.

Speaking on ‘The Fozcast Podcast’, Foster quipped: “Apparently Ryan [Reynolds] is going to give me a call later today! Van Wilder is one of my favourite films! Buzzing to talk to him later. They [Reynolds and McElhenney] are so prevalent at the football club, they are always there… it’s not like a plaything, they want to be a part of it.”

The veteran goalkeeper, who had stint on loan at The Racecourse Ground back in 2005 when the club was in League Two, was targeted after first-choice shot-stopper Rob Lainton was ruled out for six weeks with a knee injury.