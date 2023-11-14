Ben Bruce tackles NLC, TUC, says Strike not in Nigeria’s interest

A former federal lawmaker, Ben Murray Bruce, has kicked against the indefinite strike declared by the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, and the Trade Union Congress, TUC.

The NLC and TUC on Monday had written all their affiliates and directed all workers in the country to withdraw their services from Tuesday.

The labour unions are reacting to an assault on NLC president, Joe Ajaero by personnel of the Nigeria Police in Imo State recently.

However, Ben Bruce frowned at the move, warning that it was not in the national interest.

“A nationwide strike now because of an isolated incident in just one state that is already being addressed is not in Nigeria’s interest.

“It may further a personal interest, but it will harm the national interest. Power must not be used to settle scores.

“Instead, it must be used to promote the shores of our economic and democratic progress.

“I call on the Nigerian Labour Congress to be rational and put the national interest first and let peace reign,” he wrote on