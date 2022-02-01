NEWS
Ben Bruce loses mother
A former Senator representing Bayelsa East Senatorial District, Ben Murray-Bruce, has announced the death of his mother, Madam Margaret Murray Bruce.
He said his mother died at 4.40am on Tuesday.
Sharing on Twitter, the Senator said he found solace in knowing that he gave his mother all the attention he could give during her lifetime.
Ben Bruce wrote, “Life. Indeed, like sand in the wind, today it’s here, tomorrow it’s gone. My mum is gone. She died at 4.40am this morning. My gem of inestimable value, my support system, my best friend, my everything—she’s gone.
“My consolation is that in her lifetime, I gave her not just everything that money could buy, but most importantly, I gave her my presence, my time, my everything.
“On uncountable occasions, I will go to her house to hug her and play with her for no reason but love, the kind that only sons share with their mums. I love you, mum, and I miss you. This one hurts so bad. Forever yours.”
NEWS
Nigeria’s Security Adviser, Defence Chief hold talks with UK government over insecurity
Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, Lucky Irabor and the United Kingdom Chief of Defence Staff, Tony Radakin, are currently holding talks on military cooperation.
While in a separate meeting, Nigerian National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno and his United Kingdom counterpart, Stephen Lovegrove, are also dialoguing on a range of issues including counter-terrorism, serious and organised crime, civilian policing and human rights.
The three days’ long dialogue that is ending on Wednesday is taking place at the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office headquarters at King Charles Street, London.
It is the first of its kind since both countries formed the “UK-Nigeria Security and Defence Partnership” in 2018.
This was contained in a statement from the British High Commission, titled “Nigeria-UK hold Security and Defence Partnership Dialogue in London this week.”
The statement reads “The UK and Nigeria are holding the first meeting of the Nigeria-UK Security and Defence Partnership Dialogue in London this week. Talks, led by UK National Security Adviser, Sir Stephen Lovegrove and Nigerian National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno, are scheduled to last for three days and will conclude on Wednesday.
“The Dialogue will also include a series of breakout sessions covering a range of issues, including counter-terrorism, serious and organised crime, civilian policing and human rights. Defence staff talks, led by UK Chief of Defence Staff, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin and Nigerian Chief of Defence Staff, General L.E.O. Irabor, will also talk place in parallel and will discuss military cooperation.”
The partnership signed between President Muhammadu Buhari and former British Prime Minister, Theresa May, was aimed at helping Nigeria end the Boko Haram and the Islamic States West Africa (ISWAP) insurgency that has lasted over a decade.
Nigeria and Russia had in August 2021 signed a military cooperation deal providing a legal framework for the supply of equipment and the training of troops, the Nigerian embassy in Moscow said on Wednesday.
President Muhammadu Buhari had expressed interest in such a pact with Russia as far back as 2019, when he met with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at a Russia-Africa summit.
The Nigerian ambassador to Russia at the time said Buhari felt Russia could help defeat the Boko Haram Islamic insurgency in the northeast of the country, which remains a major problem.
“The Agreement on Military-Technical Cooperation between both countries provides a legal framework for the supply of military equipment, provision of after sales services, training of personnel in respective educational establishments and technology transfer, among others,” the Nigerian embassy said in a statement.
It described the pact as a landmark development in bilateral relations between Abuja and Moscow.
Nigeria already uses some Russian fighter jets and helicopters, alongside military equipment purchased from Western powers such as the United States.
NEWS
Whoopi Goldberg apologises after saying Holocaust ‘wasn’t about race’
Actress Whoopi Goldberg has issued an apology ‘for the hurt caused’ after saying the Holocaust ‘wasn’t about race’ on Monday’s (31 January) episode of The View.
Appearing alongside her hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, and Ana Navarro, Whoopi Goldberg was discussing a Tennessee school board choosing to ban Maus, a graphic novel about the Holocaust, in which around 6 million Jews were killed by Nazi Germany.
Maus depicts Jews as mice and Nazis as cats and has won numerous literary awards. The school board said they opted to pull the book from shelves as it features profanity, nudity and depiction of suicide that they deemed to be inappropriate for 13 year olds.
Commenting on this, 66-year-old Whoopi said;
‘Let’s be truthful about it because Holocaust isn’t about race. It’s not about race. It’s not about race. It’s about man’s inhumanity to man.
‘These are two white groups of people! The minute you turn it into race it goes down this alley. Let’s talk about it for what it is. It’s how people treat each other. It doesn’t matter if you’re Black or white, Jews, it’s each other.’
However following the backlash that ensued as many pointed out that Hitler’s hatred of Jewish people was racial and that the Nazis considered themselves to be an Aryan ‘master race’ and murdered six million Jews in the Holocaust, Whoopi has now apologized.
She said;
‘I should have said it is about both. As Jonathan Greenblatt from the Anti-Defamation League shared, “The Holocaust was about the Nazi’s systematic annihilation of the Jewish people – who they deemed to be an inferior race”. I stand corrected.
‘The Jewish people around the world have always had my support and that will never waiver. I’m sorry for the hurt I have caused.’
‘Written with my sincerest apologies, Whoopi Goldberg.’
NEWS
JAMB shifts 2022 UTME to May 6
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced a new date for the conduct of the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).
In its weekly bulletin released on Monday, January 31,, the UTME exercise initially scheduled for April 20 to 30, would now hold as from Friday, May 6 to Monday, May 16. Similarly, the mock-UTME exercise earlier scheduled for April 2, would now be held on April 16.
However, JAMB said the date for the commencement of the sale of the 2022 UTME/DE application forms fixed for February 12 to March 19 remains.
It explained that the adjustments were meant to accommodate the interest of candidates who would be sitting for the UTME and others external examinations in April to ensure they were not caught in a conflict of dates that could see them missing any of their examinations.
The board also said it has introduced Computer Studies and Physical and Health Education as part of its UTME subjects for 2022. It also said it would adopt an optional USSD code to enable candidates seamlessly register for the 2022 UTME without much stress or difficulty.
