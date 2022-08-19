Ben Affleck shops with Jennifer Garner look-alike daughter Violet

Bennifer fans did a double take when they saw a Jennifer Garner look-alike walking alongside Ben Affleck in Savannah, Ga., ahead of his wedding weekend with Jennifer Lopez.

“Omg I thought that was Jennifer Garner! Twins 😍,” “Omg she is Jennifer Garners mini me!!!” and “Violet is a mini Jen Garner, wow!” were just a few of the reactions social media users had when they realized the tall, brunette beauty standing next to the “Argo” actor was actually his 16-year-old daughter, Violet, and not his ex-wife.

In the photos, the teenager sported dark-rimmed glasses — similar in style to the ones her mother often wears — and a flowy, floor-length dress, which she paired with sneakers.

Violet carried a coffee as she and her dad strolled down the sidewalk a few feet ahead of Lopez and the other two kids Affleck shares with Garner: Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, who held his stepmom’s hand during the outing.

Sera and Samuel kept their outfits casual — as did the groom, who wore a beige button-down and jeans, and the bride, who matched in color with a spaghetti-strap crop top and wide-legged pants.

Emme and Max — the “Let’s Get Loud” singer’s 14-year-old twins, whom she co-parents with ex-husband Marc Anthony — did not appear to be out with their mom and step-dad.

The blended family is gearing up for a multi-day celebration created by luxury event planner Colin Cowie.

The festivities will kick off with a rehearsal dinner on Friday, followed by a Jay Shetty-officiated ceremony at Affleck’s estate on Saturday. On Sunday, guests are expected to attend one last hurrah — a barbecue.

While preparations are underway at the massive property, Page Six has learned that Lopez, 53, is expected to walk down the aisle in a custom Ralph Lauren gown.

This will mark the Grammy winner’s fourth wedding and the Oscar winner’s second; however, the two got legally hitched in Las Vegas last month.

Affleck and Garner, both 50, were married from 2005 to 2018.