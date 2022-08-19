CELEBRITIES
Ben Affleck shops with Jennifer Garner look-alike daughter Violet
Bennifer fans did a double take when they saw a Jennifer Garner look-alike walking alongside Ben Affleck in Savannah, Ga., ahead of his wedding weekend with Jennifer Lopez.
“Omg I thought that was Jennifer Garner! Twins 😍,” “Omg she is Jennifer Garners mini me!!!” and “Violet is a mini Jen Garner, wow!” were just a few of the reactions social media users had when they realized the tall, brunette beauty standing next to the “Argo” actor was actually his 16-year-old daughter, Violet, and not his ex-wife.
In the photos, the teenager sported dark-rimmed glasses — similar in style to the ones her mother often wears — and a flowy, floor-length dress, which she paired with sneakers.
Violet carried a coffee as she and her dad strolled down the sidewalk a few feet ahead of Lopez and the other two kids Affleck shares with Garner: Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, who held his stepmom’s hand during the outing.
Sera and Samuel kept their outfits casual — as did the groom, who wore a beige button-down and jeans, and the bride, who matched in color with a spaghetti-strap crop top and wide-legged pants.
Emme and Max — the “Let’s Get Loud” singer’s 14-year-old twins, whom she co-parents with ex-husband Marc Anthony — did not appear to be out with their mom and step-dad.
The blended family is gearing up for a multi-day celebration created by luxury event planner Colin Cowie.
The festivities will kick off with a rehearsal dinner on Friday, followed by a Jay Shetty-officiated ceremony at Affleck’s estate on Saturday. On Sunday, guests are expected to attend one last hurrah — a barbecue.
While preparations are underway at the massive property, Page Six has learned that Lopez, 53, is expected to walk down the aisle in a custom Ralph Lauren gown.
This will mark the Grammy winner’s fourth wedding and the Oscar winner’s second; however, the two got legally hitched in Las Vegas last month.
Affleck and Garner, both 50, were married from 2005 to 2018.
CELEBRITIES
Jessie J posts about ‘grief’ nine months after miscarriage
Jessie J talked to fans about her “grief” nine months after suffering a miscarriage.
“When I was 16 years old I wrote a list of things I wanted by the time I was 30,” the singer began in a lengthy Instagram post on Thursday, which featured a picture of her younger self.
“1st thing on the list was to be a Mum. Now I’m nearly 35 and some days the grief of losing a baby and it not being easy to have one, and wanting my life in that way to look completely different to what it looks like right now just overwhelms me.”
Jessie — whose real name is Jessica Ellen Cornish — admitted that she knows “it’s healthy and normal to have days of complete sadness and to honour all the feelings that come up, good and bad.”
“The bad isn’t often at all and yes I could go through this moment right now today alone in private and usually do, but today I am here,” she said, explaining why she was venting to her 11.8 million followers on social media.
The “Price Tag” singer, 34, concluded the post by sending “hugs” to the “thousands of people” around the world who have gone through the same experience.
Back in November 2021, the songstress revealed she had suffered a miscarriage one day before she was set to be on stage for a concert.
“💔 Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying ‘seriously though how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant,’ she began in a heartbreaking Instagram post.
“By yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down… after going for my 3rd scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat 💔.”
Visibly choked up as she swayed back and forth to soft music, the pop star continued, “I decided to have a baby by myself. And then by a miracle, it worked for a little while. And yesterday, yeah, yesterday was f–king s–t.”
Jessie is currently dating basketball player Chanan Safir Colman.
The pair first sparked romance rumors in March when she brought the 38-year-old on a work trip to the Caribbean. Since then, they’ve been seen packing on the PDA while running errands in Los Angeles.
CELEBRITIES
Michael Bublé, wife Luisana Lopilato welcome fourth baby
Michael Bublé is a father of four.
The 46-year-old singer’s wife, Luisana Lopilato, gave birth to their fourth baby — a daughter — on Friday.
“From love comes life, light and her… our baby Cielo Yoli Rose Bublé,” the couple announced on Instagram with joint statements.
“You finally arrived to our lives with your 3,8 kg!!! Thanks [sic] God for this infinite blessing, we love you!! Noah, Elias, Vida and your mom and dad ❤️”
Along with the announcement, they shared an adorable picture of Lopilato and Bublé holding their newborn daughter’s foot.
The couple used Bublé’s February music video for “I’ll Never Not Love You” to announce their pregnancy news.
The 35-year-old model debuted her baby bump in a grocery store scene while walking with son Noah, 8, son Elias, 6, and daughter Vida, 3.
CELEBRITIES
Madonna French kisses model, licks his nipple in Paper shoot
Madonna French kissed a model and licked his nipple in a daring Paper Magazine photo shoot.
The Grammy winner, 64, posed for four racy covers for the outlet’s latest digital issue, writing via Instagram Thursday that it was “all in good taste.”
In every cover, the singer rocked a pink bob with bangs. Her outfits, however, changed.
While Madonna wore a ripped tank and black corset as she kissed model Andrew Darnell and licked his chest, she sported an oversized tee and fishnet tights while dancing in a crowd.
The songwriter shared footage from the shoot with her Instagram followers, writing, “We live between life and death…….and these pages.
“This time, we don’t move on…….we celebrate!!!” she continued. “Thank you @papermagazine for having us…….let’s do it again!!! 💃🏼🕺🏾.”
Madonna spoke to the outlet about her desire to “provoke people and wake people up” with her art, noting that she “hate[s] repeating” herself.
The Queen of Pop recently made headlines for her PDA while celebrating her birthday in Italy.
While in the back of a car, Madonna touched tongues with the women on either side of her.
“Birthday kisses with my side bitches,” she captioned the social media upload on Tuesday.
She also shared a smooch with Britney Spears at the 40-year-old Princess of Pop’s wedding to Sam Asghari, recreating their infamous kiss at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards.
Spears wished Madonna a happy birthday earlier this week, thanking the “Like a Virgin” singer for “coming to [her] freaking wedding.”
The “Crossroads” actress added, “I honestly still cant get over it !!!”
Madonna hinted at her plans to “reenact” their kiss back in January, telling her Instagram followers that her tour would be the perfect place.
“Hell yeah!” she said during a Live. “Stadium, baby! Me and Britney, what about that?”
