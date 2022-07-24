CELEBRITIES
Ben Affleck nods off during cruise following Vegas wedding and Paris honeymoon
Not getting enough sleep at night?
Newlywed Ben Affleck was snapped snoozing while on a tourist cruise of the Seine River in Paris.
The “Gone Girl” star is currently in the City of Lights enjoying the sights with his wife, Jennifer Lopez. Joining them on the cruise were their kids, Seraphina, Violet, Max and Emme.
The couple has not been shy about expressing their affection for one another while honeymooning. The two were snapped hugging and kissing each other near the Elysée Palace earlier this week.
The previous evening, the power couple were seen locking lips while enjoying dinner at the fancy Paris restaurant Le Matignon, where they were joined by some of their kids.
Affleck, 49, and Lopez, 52, surprised fans earlier this month when they revealed they wed at A Little White Chapel in Las Vegas.
The high-profile pair who met in 2001 when they both starred in the movie “Gigli,” embarked on a very public romance and got engaged the following year. The wedding was postponed and in 2004 they called it quits.
Affleck went on to marry “Alias” star Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 10. They finalized their divorce in 2018 and he went on to date “SNL” producer Lindsay Shookus and Cuban actress Ana de Armas who he met on the set of their film, “Deep Water.”
Shortly after her broken engagement, Lopez married singer Marc Anthony in June 2004, with whom she shares twins, Emme and Max, born in 2008. The pair eventually divorced.
The “Jenny from the Block” singer later began a relationship with Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez and even got engaged only to split in April 2021.
Chelsea Handler celebrates Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck finding love again after her own breakup
Chelsea Handler loves the idea of true loves finding each other again in the future.
The comedian, 47, praised Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s renewed romance in an Instagram comment after the couple eloped in a surprise Las Vegas wedding over the weekend, following Handler’s split from boyfriend Jo Koy.
“They definitely belong together. How sweet,” Handler commented on a photo PEOPLE posted of the newlyweds kissing on a park bench in Paris.
Her comment comes after she and Koy, 51, announced that they broke up, following nearly a year of dating. “It is with a heavy heart to announce that we have decided together that it is best for us to take a break from our relationship right now,” she wrote Monday on Instagram.
“This is not an ending,” Handler added. “It’s another beginning, and it’s a comfort to know that I am still loved and love this man the way the sun loves the moon and the moon loves the sun.”
Koy has since opened up about the split. “Everything’s good. We’re taking a break. We’re great friends, we’ve always been great friends. The love is still there,” he told TMZ Friday.
Handler and Koy became friends after they were introduced in the early 2000s by mutual friend Jon Lovitz.
He later made frequent appearances on her E! late-night talk show Chelsea Lately, which ran from 2007 to 2014. The pair’s friendship blossomed into romance amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and they made their relationship Instagram official in September.
Affleck, 49, and Lopez, 52, who originally dated from 2002 to 2004, rekindled their romance last year and announced their engagement in April.
The couple tied the knot at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Vegas during intimate midnight nuptials Saturday night.
Meghan Markle flirted with Rory McIlroy, ‘used him to promote herself
Meghan Markle flirted so hard with Rory McIlroy that her boyfriend demanded to know whether she had cheated on him with the champion golfer, a new book claims.
McIlroy, now 33, first met Markle, now 40, after he “unexpectedly” nominated her for the Ice Bucket Challenge — and she insisted he come to her friend’s apartment in New York City to dump the ice on her himself.
The August 2014 encounter came just weeks after the Northern Irishman, then 25, won the Open Championship in Britain, Tom Bower writes in his new book, “Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors,” which was released in the UK this week.
“McIlroy had just split from his blonde fiancée, Danish tennis ace Caroline Wozniacki, and was reported to be chasing brunettes,” Bower writes.
After McIlroy and Markle posted the Ice Bucket Challenge video, which raised funds for motor neurone disease research, they enjoyed a drink at the Fitzpatrick Hotel, where the sportsman was staying.
They were spotted by the hotel’s owner, John Fitzpatrick, who invited them to join him at dinner with 20 pals at Cipriani that night.
“The following morning, McIlroy arrived [at Ridgewood Country Club] 30 miles away to play in a new competition. Worse for wear after a hectic night, he fell back to 101st place,” Bower writes. “Nevertheless, he refused to sleep as usual near the golf course to be ready the following day. Instead, he drove back to New York to see Meghan. His performance suffered.
“I wasn’t quite on my game,” he confessed later. “I was enjoying myself.”
Back home in Toronto at the end of the week with her boyfriend, chef Cory Vitiello, Markle gushed about the sports star on her now-defunct blog, “The Tig.”
“Ah yes. Rory McIlroy. THE Rory McIlroy. Whispered (and shouted) to be the foremost golfer in the world, loved by Tiger, respected by Palmer, and dumper of frigid water on to my lone head for the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge. That Rory McIlroy.
“He is a force who has the propensity to actually work hard and play hard — relishing intense practices to substantiate his title, embracing nights of sipping
Opus One (his bold and impressive choice of wine) and indulging in group dinners at Cipriani — for the balance, of course.
“And yet, beyond his work/play ethic, the most endearing quality of this man is his character – as real and honest as they come, appreciating a simple smile, never shunning a fan photo, enjoying a plate of pasta with veal ragu, and expressing a love for his parents that is rarely seen in men his age. Or at any age, to be honest. He is not just the real deal … he is real. And perhaps that is what makes him even more cherished.”
Bower writes that Markle, then starring on “Suits,” was “keen to use their close relationship to promote herself,” adding: “She encouraged the media to publish photographs of McIlroy and herself. As she would later admit, she ‘occasionally set up a paparazzi photo or let info slip out to the press.’”
Asked by Vitiello whether she was having a relationship with McIlroy, Markle insisted their time together was innocent, Bower writes. “He believed her.”
That same year, Markle used connections to snag a speaking slot at the One Young World conference in Dublin, Bower writes.
“Excited about her trip, she posted a message to an Irish friend of McIlroy: ‘Lock something down. I head out there October 14-17. Have a wonderful night X MM,’” Bower writes.
Markle and her boyfriend flew in from Toronto in a Netjet paid for by McIlroy, sources told Bower.
On October 17, Markle and McIlroy had dinner at swanky Dublin restaurant Fade Street Social. “She was spotted looking ‘smitten’, gazing intently at McIlroy,” by a newspaper gossip columnist, and Vitiello was annoyed.
“Again he challenged Meghan. ‘Had there been an affair?’” he asked angrily.
Emphatically, Meghan denied that she had betrayed him, Bower writes. She said she and McIlroy were just friends and “once more he believed her.”
Markle’s agent called the newspaper for a correction and the following day, it printed a story about Markle and Vitiello, saying, “They’re madly in love … The two of them were sewn at the hip the entire time they spent in Ireland.”
Meghan was “relieved,” Bower concludes. “The golfer was not her future, and Cory was still her Toronto facilitator.”
Big Sean and pregnant Jhené Aiko pose nude in steamy maternity shoot
Big Sean and Jhené Aiko posed nude in a stunning maternity shoot ahead of the arrival of their first baby together.
The pregnant singer, 34, shared the steamy snap on Instagram Thursday, captioned with an infinity emoji.
In the social media upload, Aiko’s body gleamed gold as she and her partner, also 34, cradled her bare baby bump in an embrace.
Sean commented that he was “thankful for [his] family,” adding, “Tried to post this so many times.”
Fans also took to the comments section to fawn over the couple’s galactic shoot.
“Ain’t ever been happier to see someone pregnant 😍😍😍,” one social media user wrote, while another added, “Absolutely beautiful. That’s what real love is about. That connection within.”
Aiko is already a mother to a 13-year-old daughter named Namiko. She shares the teen with ex O’Ryan, the younger brother of B2K’s Omarion.
She and Sean started dating in 2016, but the Twenty88 collaborators appeared to be on the rocks two years later. Aiko confirmed their breakup in 2019 via Instagram.
“Me and Sean are good,” she wrote in response to a fan speculating she had dissed the “I Don’t F–k With You” rapper on an album.
“I’ve got tons of love for him,” Aiko continued. “My next album is all freestyles where I touch on many subjects and relationships … past, present and future.
“I know you all love the drama and would like to think everything I do or say is about him, but I’ve been through plenty of other things and situations that I pull inspiration from when I sit down to create a song,” the Grammy nominee concluded at the time. “Have a good day.”
The on-again, off-again couple rekindled their romance the following year.
News of Aiko’s pregnancy broke earlier this month when she was photographed with her budding belly on display in a gray dress.
“The couple are overjoyed and look forward to this next chapter,” a rep for Aiko told Page Six on July 3.
When the expectant star confirmed her pregnancy to her Instagram followers two weeks later, Sean commented, “Thank you. Can’t wait!”
