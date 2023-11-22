Ben Affleck carries carton of cigarettes as he picks up his kids in LA

Ben Affleck was in dad mode as he arrived to pick up his children from skateboarding in Los Angeles Monday.

In photos obtained, the “Justice League” star was spotted holding a carton of Marlboro cigarettes as he searched inside of a black backpack.

Affleck dressed casually for the outing, sporting a gray T-shirt and matching gray jeans.

The “Good Will Hunting” actor, 51, also wore multi-color Nike sneakers and carried an empty Dunkin’ Donuts cup as he walked alongside daughter Seraphina, 14, and son Samuel, 11.

The teenager rocked black hair with red streaks with an oversized graphic T-shirt, khaki shorts and Adidas sneakers.

Meanwhile, Samuel sported a green polo with khakis and gray sneakers.

The youngest of Affleck’s children — whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — also had a bandage over one of his fingers.

The father of three — who also shares daughter Violet, 17, with Garner — is often spotted traveling to and from his children’s activities, sometimes with wife Jennifer Lopez along for the ride.

The “Let’s Get Loud” singer — who married Affleck in July 2022 — has previously gushed over their blended family, praising her husband and the “13 Going on 30” star for their co-parenting relationship.

According to Lopez — who has two children of her own — Affleck and Garner, 51, “work well together” when it comes to raising their three kids.

In fact, the exes — who called it quits in 2015 — were recently seen getting along.

Last week, Affleck and Garner were photographed laughing and smiling while watching Samuel play basketball.

Meanwhile, the “Alias” alum has been in an on-again, off-again relationship with businessman John Miller since 2018.