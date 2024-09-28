Ben Affleck got into the Halloween spirit by taking his 15-year-old child, Seraphina, shopping for a Halloween costume on Friday.

The pair were seen outside a Los Angeles Spirit Halloween store in casual clothing but it’s unclear if they purchased anything from the popular seasonal store.

The “Good Will Hunting” star, 52, was spotted spending time with his kids, which also includes 18-year-old Violet and 12-year-old Samuel, all summer long amid his divorce from Jennifer Lopez while she did her own thing in New York.

However, the exes reunited several times over the last month, proving their divorce is amicable.

On Sept. 14, for instance, Affleck and Lopez, 55, got together at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., with Seraphina and Samuel as well as Lopez’s 16-year-old twins, Emme and Max.

In a surprising turn of events, an eyewitness exclusively told Page Six that the former couple were “holding hands and kissing” during their time together.

Less than a week later, the “On the Floor” singer and Oscar winner attended their children’s back-to-school night together, where they were reportedly “cordial.”

Despite their seemingly positive relationship, the pair were photographed arriving at celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser’s Los Angeles office on Monday.

By then, an insider confirmed to Page Six that the stars were “still moving forward with the divorce” and “working out financial details amicably.”

Regarding their PDA-filled lunch with their kids, the Hollywood source explained, “A divorce is never easy, but Jennifer doesn’t want to be selfish about it.”

“The kids always got along and have fun together. It makes her happy seeing the kids happy together. Happy kids are her priority.”

The “Hustlers” star filed for divorce from Affleck on Aug. 20 — the anniversary of their second wedding at his lavish estate in Georgia.

The pair first tied the knot by eloping in Las Vegas in July 2022.

Lopez cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for her split and declared that their official date of separation was April 26.

The former couple didn’t sign a prenuptial agreement before their July 2022 nuptials, which means they have to sort through their marital assets and come to a united decision on how to separate their properties and finances.

They are also currently trying to offload their spacious Beverly Hills, Calif., mansion.

The exes acquired the 12 bedroom, 24 bathroom residence in June 2023 for $60 million and have it listed for $68 million.

Although they reportedly accepted an offer for $64 million, the reported deal fell through.