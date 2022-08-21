CELEBRITIES
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez wedding guest leave in ambulance
An ambulance carrying an unidentified male was seen leaving the Georgia wedding of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez on Saturday night.
The ambulance arrived at the guest check-in entrance of Affleck’s residence around 8:45 p.m., a source told Fox News Digital.
The emergency vehicle was at least the second to leave the residence, where the couple is spending three days to celebrate their wedding, after an ambulance carried an attendee away Friday as well.
The unidentified male was then brought out to the ambulance before the vehicle departed.
The condition of the man and the hospital to which he was taken is not currently known.
An ambulance seen leaving the property on Friday was reportedly transporting Affleck’s mother. According to the Daily Mail, she fell and injured her leg, which required stitches.
The high-profile weekend-long event comes after Affleck and Lopez eloped in Las Vegas last month.
The couple has been engaged since last year after reigniting their relationship, when Affleck proposed to Lopez in April. The couple previously dated in 2002 and got engaged that November.
They planned a wedding for the following year but called it off and ultimately separated.
Representatives for Affleck and Lopez did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
See all the photos from Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Georgia wedding
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot on the actor's 87-acre property near Savannah, Georgia on Aug 20, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
Casey Affleck likely not attending Ben, Jennifer Lopez wedding
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s southern wedding will likely be missing one important guest — the groom’s brother.
Casey Affleck was spotted on a Starbucks run in Los Angeles on Saturday morning, just hours before big brother Ben was set to wed Jennifer Lopez in Georgia.
Paparazzi seemed surprised to see the younger Affleck on a java jaunt and one even queried, “Why aren’t you in Georgia right now, man??”
A clearly uncomfortable Casey, 47, mumbled an unintelligible response that sounded like he said, “I have other things,” before driving away.
It’s the second time the “Ocean’s Eleven” actor has been snapped going on an LA coffee run this week. He and girlfriend Caylee Cowan were photographed picking up coffee and doughnuts’ on Thursday, one day before the wedding festivities began.
The famous brothers have always had a supportive relationship, both personally and professionally.
In 2007, Casey starred in the film “Gone Baby Gone,” which was directed by Ben, now 50. More than a decade later, he praised a “brave” Ben for checking himself into rehab.
While it is not immediately clear if Casey will manage to fly across the country in time for the pair’s second set of vows, many other family members and friends arrived in Savannah in plenty of time.
Ben’s longtime pal and “Good Will Hunting” collaborator, Matt Damon, and his wife, Luciana Barroso, landed in Georgia on Friday. In photos exclusively obtained by Page Six, paparazzi caught the couple getting off a private jet at an airfield near Ben’s luxurious estate.
The “Gone Girl” star’s children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, as well as Lopez’s twins, Max and Emme, were also spotted in the Peach State earlier this week.
Preparations for the three-day event have been underway since Thursday, and Ben is doing his best to keep things under wraps.
The “Batman” star secured a permit that deemed his property a no-fly zone for low-flying aircrafts such as drones and helicopters during the big bash. The permit covers all areas within a three-mile radius of the property, which sits on 87 acres of land.
A police car is stationed outside of the estate’s entrance, and security boats are guarding the surrounding water. All guests must also show IDs and obtain a wristband before entering.
Saturday’s nuptials will be the second wedding for Ben and Lopez, 53, who tied the knot in a quickie Las Vegas ceremony last month.
Ben and Lopez were last linked to actress Ana de Armas and Alex Rodriguez, respectively, before they got back together in April 2021.
'Teen Mom' star Leah Messer announces engagement to Jaylan Mobley
“Teen Mom” star Leah Messer is a wife to be, announcing her engagement to Jaylan Mobley Saturday.
“Two souls, one heart ❤️ It’s official!! 💍,” The reality star, 30, posted on Instagram beside a carousel of photos of the happy couple celebrating the moment beach side in Costa Rica.
Mobley added within the comment section, “The one 4L!! I love you to the ends of the earth! ❤️.”
On Mobley’s own page, he reposted the announcement and thanked fans who have been along for their love journey.
“Thank you for following me on this journey of everything I’ve wished for ❤️.”
Messer opened up to People about the engagement, telling the pub, “It feels amazing. I never imagined myself being here today, but I couldn’t imagine myself being anywhere else,” she said, with Mobley adding, “I can’t even express how I’m feeling. I wanted this moment to be the perfect moment for her.”
While the couple shared the news Saturday, Mobley popped the question Friday with a 4.7-carat custom ring designed by jeweler Mike Nekta of New York Diamond Jewelry.
“I think there’s so much that I would do differently… 17, 19, getting married back-to-back to 30? Come on now, there’s got to be some growth. There’s got to be some changes and there definitely is.”
She has also called divorcing her exes “liberating.”
“I thought once you got married, you had to stay married, period,” she continues. “For me, divorce was liberating. I got to find who I truly was at the end of the day.”
