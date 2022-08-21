Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez wedding guest leave in ambulance

An ambulance carrying an unidentified male was seen leaving the Georgia wedding of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez on Saturday night.

The ambulance arrived at the guest check-in entrance of Affleck’s residence around 8:45 p.m., a source told Fox News Digital.

The emergency vehicle was at least the second to leave the residence, where the couple is spending three days to celebrate their wedding, after an ambulance carried an attendee away Friday as well.

The unidentified male was then brought out to the ambulance before the vehicle departed.

The condition of the man and the hospital to which he was taken is not currently known.

An ambulance seen leaving the property on Friday was reportedly transporting Affleck’s mother. According to the Daily Mail, she fell and injured her leg, which required stitches.

The high-profile weekend-long event comes after Affleck and Lopez eloped in Las Vegas last month.

The couple has been engaged since last year after reigniting their relationship, when Affleck proposed to Lopez in April. The couple previously dated in 2002 and got engaged that November.

They planned a wedding for the following year but called it off and ultimately separated.

Representatives for Affleck and Lopez did not immediately respond to a request for comment.