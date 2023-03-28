Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez kiss at the ‘Air’ premiere

9 total views

Love was in the “Air.”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s romance was on full display at the premiere of his new movie, “Air,” Monday night.

As the duo walked the red carpet, the couple took a moment to stop and kiss for the cameras before continuing to make their way down the line.

Lopez looked radiant in a hip-hugging white and neon green gown that featured beading on the translucent top while Affleck looked handsome in a navy velvet suit.

The “Waiting for Tonight” singer and “Argo” star looked happier than ever at the event — a far cry from Affleck’s miserable appearance at the 2023 Grammys.

Although Lopez, 53, tried to downplay his viral mean mug in the aftermath of the award show, Affleck eventually admitted that his facial expression was the result of host Trevor Noah catching him off guard with a bit.

“I saw [Noah approach] and I was like, ‘Oh, God,’” Affleck, 50, told the Hollywood Reporter.

“They were framing us in this shot, but I didn’t know they were rolling.”

Just before Noah’s skit began, the event’s cameras captured Affleck having what appeared to be a serious conversation with his wife, whom he secretly married in Las Vegas in July 2022.

The “Gone Girl” star said he had been joking with the “Shotgun wedding” actress, telling her, “As soon they start rolling, I’m going to slide away from you and leave you sitting next to Trevor.”

Affleck’s idea didn’t sit well with the performer, who told him, “You better f–king not leave.”

“That’s a husband-and-wife thing. I mean, some of it is, I’m like, ‘All right, who is this act?’” he said of not knowing the performers at the Grammys.

Affleck insisted to the publication that he had a “good time” that night, although he did consider the award show his “wife’s work event.”

Meanwhile, at Affleck’s “work event,” she was nothing but smiles.