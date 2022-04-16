Bellamino serves Nigerian hot “Pepper Soup” single

Nigeria’s rising music star, Bella Abidemi Oluwasegun, popularly known as Bellamino, has released his sizzling new Afropop single titled “Pepper Soup” .

The new song was released on Saturday April 15, 2022. The 26-year-old Nigerian singer and songwriter is taking the Nigerian and African music industry by storm.

Bellamino, 26 , released his first single titled “Come Online” in 2020. Few months later, he dropped another single with the title “Destiny” in 2021. His hit single, “Comot Body” was highly recommended on Boomplay.

Bellamino’s songs can be streamed on all digital music platforms.

Bellamino’s “Pepper Soup” has a Tik Tok dance challenge that can be accessed via akwaamaka page on Tik Tok. There are interesting prizes for successful participants which include 1st prize of N50,000, 2nd prize 30,000 and 3rd prize of N20,000. The winner of the challenge will be featured in Bellamino’s “Pepper Soup” musical video.

Bellamino is the only son in his family of three children, with two lovely sisters. He attended St. Michael’s Primary School Waterside in Abigi Local Government Area of Ogun State. His secondary education was completed at Community Comprehensive High School J4/J6 Waterside in Ogun State at the age of 19.

He moved to Lagos in 2013 in search of greener pastures.

Bellamino, as he is fondly called by his fans, had passion for music when he was just 15 years old. His talent for music was spotted in school by his friends and teachers. His mother had taken note of his affinity for music and advised him not to let go of his talents, and that has kept him going.

Bellamino is single. He loves listening to music and has great passion for American movies.

Akwaamaka Production Limited is a multifaceted business entity focused on media, entertainment, music production, event planning and management, YouTube monetization, advertising of businesses and products, and TV / radio broadcasting. The revolutionary company is focused on positively projecting Africa to the world through the use of state-of-the-art equipment and innovative digital services that add immense value to clients and the general public. Its music production arm is focused to unearthing and showcasing the best hidden talents in Africa’s fast growing music industry.