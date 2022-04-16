ENTERTAINMENT
Bellamino serves Nigerian hot “Pepper Soup” single
Nigeria’s rising music star, Bella Abidemi Oluwasegun, popularly known as Bellamino, has released his sizzling new Afropop single titled “Pepper Soup” .
The new song was released on Saturday April 15, 2022. The 26-year-old Nigerian singer and songwriter is taking the Nigerian and African music industry by storm.
Bellamino, 26 , released his first single titled “Come Online” in 2020. Few months later, he dropped another single with the title “Destiny” in 2021. His hit single, “Comot Body” was highly recommended on Boomplay.
Bellamino’s songs can be streamed on all digital music platforms.
Bellamino’s “Pepper Soup” has a Tik Tok dance challenge that can be accessed via akwaamaka page on Tik Tok. There are interesting prizes for successful participants which include 1st prize of N50,000, 2nd prize 30,000 and 3rd prize of N20,000. The winner of the challenge will be featured in Bellamino’s “Pepper Soup” musical video.
Bellamino is the only son in his family of three children, with two lovely sisters. He attended St. Michael’s Primary School Waterside in Abigi Local Government Area of Ogun State. His secondary education was completed at Community Comprehensive High School J4/J6 Waterside in Ogun State at the age of 19.
He moved to Lagos in 2013 in search of greener pastures.
Bellamino, as he is fondly called by his fans, had passion for music when he was just 15 years old. His talent for music was spotted in school by his friends and teachers. His mother had taken note of his affinity for music and advised him not to let go of his talents, and that has kept him going.
Bellamino is single. He loves listening to music and has great passion for American movies.
Akwaamaka Production Limited is a multifaceted business entity focused on media, entertainment, music production, event planning and management, YouTube monetization, advertising of businesses and products, and TV / radio broadcasting. The revolutionary company is focused on positively projecting Africa to the world through the use of state-of-the-art equipment and innovative digital services that add immense value to clients and the general public. Its music production arm is focused to unearthing and showcasing the best hidden talents in Africa’s fast growing music industry.
Russian subscribers file lawsuit against Netflix for suspending service
Russian subscribers of Netflix have filed a class action lawsuit against the streaming platform for loss of service.
Citing “circumstances on the ground,” the streaming giant had in March suspended its service and all future projects and acquisitions in Russia.
Netflix’s suspension of service came amid the global condemnation that trailed the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
As of Wednesday, April 13, more than a hundred people were said to have applied to join the legal action against the American streaming service.
According to Variety, a Moscow-based law firm is representing the disgruntled users.
The subscribers are arguing that Netflix “entered into a public contract with subscribers that does not provide for the possibility of unilateral refusal to fulfil obligations”.
They, therefore, claimed that Netflix’s suspension of service violates users’ rights and constitutes a violation of Russia’s civil code as well as consumer rights laws.
The aggrieved users are seeking $730,000 as compensation for non-economic damages and a fine equal to 50% of the amount awarded by the court.
Portable lands endorsement deal with Sujimoto construction company (VIDEO)
Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola a.k.a Portable, has secured an endorsement deal with Sujimoto, a Nigerian construction company.
Sharing a video showing the moment he signed the contract, the Zazu crooner could be seen striking his famous pose with one of the company’s officials.
The deal comes after he had similarly secured a ₦50 million contract with Obi Cubana, the entrepreneur.
AKOI GRACE. ANOTHER. ENDORSEMENT SEALED ✓✓✓2 OUT OF 100 KINDLY SIT AT HOME AND ENJOY THIS OFFER WE ARE BRINGING ON THE TABLE @SUJIMOTO81 AND @HOMEWINNG CONGRATULATIONS TO ZEH NATIONAR THANKS ALWAYS
Singer Jaywon backs Osinbajo for president
Singer Jaywon has made known his preferred candidate for the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.
In a social media post, Jaywon revealed Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as his preferred presidential aspirant.
According to the “This Year” hit-maker, Osinbajo remains the only worthy aspirant for him.
THE ONLY PRESIDENTIAL ASPIRANT WORTHY RIGHT NOW FOR ME IS STILL YEMI OSINBAJO
