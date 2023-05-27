Bella Thorne, 25, has announced she’s engaged to her boyfriend of nine months.

The Hollywood actress and model announced her engagement to the British film and TV producer Mark Emma, 44, on Friday (May 26).

The former Disney child star took to her Instagram account, where she shared an adorable sun-kissed pic of her ring while her husband-to-be showered her with cuddles.

“My love,” the 25-year-old captioned the photo series, which included a collection of adorable snaps from their short romance so far.

The Shake It Up star also revealed the announcement to Vogue, telling the fashion bible that it “was love at first sight as the sun rose.”

The outlet shared that film and television producer Mark, who is the producer behind the documentary Bad Vegan and the co-owner of Big Apple hotspot The Mulberry, got down on bended knee on May 13 at Bella’s home in California.

They revealed that Mark proposed to Emma with a sparkly emerald-cut diamond ring over ten carats.

The pair are believed to have celebrated the amazing occasion with an intimate party with family and friends.

Meanwhile, on Bella’s official engagement Instagram picture, congratulatory comments rolled in from her celebrity friends.

“Congratulations sis!!!” Demi Lovato wrote while influencer Lele Pons added: “Ahhh So happy for you! love you both.”

While she may have just got proposed to, Bella admitted that she is already thinking of a British countryside wedding to honour Mark’s roots.

