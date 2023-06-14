Nollywood actress and babymama of controversial singer Portable, Ashabi has spoken out for the first time on her relationship with the singer.
While celebrating their baby’s naming ceremony, Ashabi revealed that her son’s birth has marked a new beginning for her.
She expressed how happy she is as God has made her journey easy.
Speaking about her man, she described him as being supportive.
“I am happy because I didn’t see this coming. God made my journey easy.
Portable is supportive and is ready to be more supportive”.
Portable welcomes fifth child with Ashabi
A week back, Kemi Filani reported that Portable had welcomed his fifth child.
In a joint Instagram post with his baby mama, Portable announced that he had welcomed a son.
Expressing gratitude to God, she praised Him for doing so much in their life and for the journey so far.
Ashabi promised to return for her epistle and appreciation post.
Portable’s alleged new baby mama, Ashabi breaks silence
Months before the confirmation, Gistlover had alleged that Portable had impregnated Ashabi, real name Omobolarinde Akinyanju.
According to the blog, filmmaker, Isolak film was the one sponsoring the flashy lifestyle of the actress before she met Portable.
One thing led to another and Ashabi allegedly got pregnant for the singer and is laying claims to him, despite his marital status.
Reacting to it, Ashabi took to her Instagram page to share a cryptic post.
Leaching off the publicity, Ashabi used a caption that many believed was indirectly referring to the scandal to promote her new movie.
“No be news nah you just dey hear, yes nah you just dey hear that we dropped OMOLILE on YouTube. Kindly support me by watching this”.