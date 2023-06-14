Nollywood actress and babymama of controversial singer Portable, Ashabi has spoken out for the first time on her relationship with the singer.

While celebrating their baby’s naming ceremony, Ashabi revealed that her son’s birth has marked a new beginning for her.

She expressed how happy she is as God has made her journey easy.

Speaking about her man, she described him as being supportive.

“I am happy because I didn’t see this coming. God made my journey easy.

Portable is supportive and is ready to be more supportive”.