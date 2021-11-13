ENTERTAINMENT
Being Nigerian is a curse, says BBNaija star, Khloe
Reality TV star, Oluwabusayo Abiri, popularly known as Khloe, has stated that being a Nigerian is a curse both at home and abroad.
The former Big Brother Naija Double Wahala housemate took to her Snapchat story to state that though she feels being a Nigerian is a curse, she’s going to change it.
She said, “Being a Nigerian is a curse home and abroad. I’m going to change that.”
Reacting to her post, music video director Buari Olamilekan, professionally known as Unlimited LA, said that he disagreed with her outburst.
He said, “I disagree. Though there’s a way they see us(green passport). But trust me, if you have an honest job, and you’re in a foreign country for a genuine purpose with all your documents intact, you won’t have any problems.”
In response, Khloe gave details of an ordeal went through with a Nigerian bank card.
She said, “Yah all Nigerian bank cards stopped working on you in the middle of nowhere and you get stranded? I don’t think so because most of you never even crossed the border. Abeg make una leave me o.”(sic)
Unlimited LA said that he understood how she felt and that’s why he has an American bank card.
“I know that feeling.That’s why I have an American bank card,” the music video director said.
Nigerian Idol returns for 7th season
Following the success of Nigerian Idol season 6, MultiChoice Nigeria has announced the return of the competition for a 7th season, starting with an online audition.
Busola Tejumola, Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.
Tejumola said that the auditions for the 7th season of Nigerian Idol will open on Sunday, 14 November, and close on Sunday, 28 November 2021.
According to her, Nigerian Idol begins in February 2022, sponsored by BIGI.
She said interested contestants should upload a 60-second video of themselves singing any song of their choice and send it to www.africamagic.tv, saying contestants must also be between 16 and 30 years of age.
“MultiChoice remains committed to promoting and giving young music talents in Nigeria a platform to shine and actualise their dreams.
“Season 7 promises to be even bigger and more entertaining, so if you believe you have what it takes to be the next Nigerian Idol, be a part of the auditions starting on November 14,” she said.
Tejumola disclosed that the 6th edition had Kingdom Kroseide emerge winner while the 7th edition promises to be more entertaining
Brazilian singer, Mendonca, dies in plane crash
Marilia Mendonca, one of the hottest young stars of Brazil’s answer to country music, died in a plane crash on Friday, officials said.
The 26-year-old mega-popular “sertanejo” singer was killed when the small plane she was travelling in crashed in Minas Gerais state, firefighters said.
The crash also killed the Latin Grammy-winner’s producer and one of her uncles — who worked with the singer — as well as the two pilots.
Authorities have launched an investigation, said local police chief Ivan Lopes.
“We still cannot say what caused the plane to crash, but there is damage that suggests that the plane collided with a (power) antenna before falling,” Lopes said at a press conference.
The accident took place in a rural area near the city of Caratinga, where the artist was scheduled to give a concert later Friday.
Mendonca, who won a 2019 Latin Grammy for best sertanejo album, was wildly popular in her native Brazil and beyond, with 22 million followers on YouTube and more than eight million monthly listeners on Spotify.
AFP
Tunde Kelani’s Ayinla, 44 others nominated for AMAA 2021
Tunde Kelani and Jade Osiberu’s film, Ayinla, has joined 44 others to make the nomination list of the 2021 Africa Movie Academy Awards(AMAA).
Somalian hit film, The Gravediggers wife, and Funke Akindele-Bello’s ‘Omo Ghetto: The Saga’ also received multiple nominations.
The Gravedigger’s Wife’ received the most nominations with 10, including nominations in categories like an award for best film in African Language, award for best actor in a leading role and best director.
Movies like Nyara (Tanzania) Omo Ghetto: The Saga (Nigeria), Eyimofe (Nigeria), African American (South Africa) and Ayinla (Nigeria) also received multiple nominations.
BBNaija ex-housemate Oluwabamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan (Bam-Bam) was nominated in “Best Young/Promising Actor” for her role in the movie Collision Course.
The nominations for AMAA 2021 were announced by the Head of Jury, Hon Steve Ayorinde at the EbonyLife place on Victoria Island, Lagos.
Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, founder of the Africa Film Academy and organiser of the movie award, noted that the Academy is striving hard to make an impact on the African film and entertainment sector through various projects that include the 100 film project.
Ayorinde noted that the 2021 list of Nominees reflects the brilliance of filmmakers across the continent.
The AMAA 2021 Gala and award is scheduled to hold on November 28 at the Marriot Hotel, Ikeja GRA and will be televised live in more than 40 countries across Africa and worldwide.
The AMAAs is the biggest gathering of filmmakers and other creatives in Africa.
Since 2005, AMAA has been celebrating the excellence of Africa’s cinema
