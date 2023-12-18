A group under the aegis of Middle Belt Patriots has called on Awujale of Ijebu Kingdom, Ọba Sikiru Kayode Adetona to tread with caution and not to associate with the former Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.

According to the group, this is because of the alleged role played by the former governor in the killings in Southern Kaduna which raised concerns among the Middle Belt people.

The group disclosed this in a statement issued by its General Secretary, Patrick Anun on Sunday in Abuja while reacting to the chieftaincy title (Gbobaniyi) conferred on the former governor by the Awujale.

The statement added that honouring an individual with such a controversial background may not align with the values and principles that have guided the Yoruba traditional institution throughout its rich history.

The statement read in part, “We hope this letter finds you in good health and prosperity. It is with deep respect and concern that we address this correspondence to the esteemed Ijebu Kingdom. We have recently become aware of the Kingdom’s association with Nasir El-Rufai, and we wish to express our profound reservations regarding this decision.

“Nasir El-Rufai’s alleged involvement in supervising mass genocides in Southern Kaduna has raised significant concerns among the Middle Belt people and should concern the Yoruba people too, especially considering the fact that there are a few Yoruba communities who have also been victims of armed terrorist attacks in Yewa, Igungun, Owo, Igbarakpa, to mention but a few.

“We believe that honoring an individual with such a controversial background may not align with the values and principles that have guided the Yoruba traditional institutions throughout its rich history.

“As students of Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s philosophy, we are confident that, if alive, he would strongly oppose the honoring of a character like Nasir El-Rufai who the Nigerian Bar Association had to ‘deplatform’ in August 2020 due to his stained image in the public eyes after widespread criticisms visited his invitation to speak at the NBG annual general conference.

“Our concerns about El-Rufai’s association with the Yoruba traditional institution go beyond his alleged involvement in genocidal activities. His actions in Southern Kaduna, such as changing the names of traditional stools and undermining chiefdoms, raise questions about his respect for and commitment to traditional institutions.”

The group accused the former governor of renaming the Gbagyi traditional stool from Sa Gbagyi (Gbagyi ruler) to Etsu Chikun (Chikun Chief).

It said the action reduced the influence of the paramount ruler of the entire Gbagyi race to just Chikun local government area and made the stool open to any resident of Chikun to attain.

It said, “El-Rufai’s past statements, particularly regarding the repayment of loans for those who defend themselves against Fulani herdsmen, are troubling. This raises serious concerns about the potential repercussions for Yoruba communities who have bravely defended their communities against terrorist herdsmen.

“Some traditional rulers were arrested like common criminals and humiliated in jail by El-Rufai in his bid to persecute them. A typical example is the arrest and detention of Dr Ishaku S. Damina B’Gwan Kurmi (Chief of Kurama), on trumped-up charges in 2017. The revered Chief eventually died in 2021.

“Some traditional rulers were maliciously sacked under very controversial circumstances by Nasiru El-Rufai whose disregard for traditional institutions is well documented in his 8-year tenure as governor of Kaduna state.

“In light of these considerations, we respectfully appeal to the Ijebu Kingdom to reconsider its association with Nasir El-Rufai, a man the senate a decade ago declared ‘not a fit and proper person to hold public office in a democratic setup.’”