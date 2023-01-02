Be responsible, there’s life after 2023 election – CAN to Church leaders, politicians

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has told politicians and church leaders in the country to act responsibly as they work towards the 2023 general elections.

CAN warned that church leaders must watch their utterances and must realise that there is life after the election.

The organisation said it is grateful to the Almighty God that Nigeria survived the Year 2022.

In a New Year message to Nigerians, especially the Christians signed by its President, Archbishop Daniel C. Okoh, CAN noted that there were unconscionable attempts by criminal elements to stake a claim on the lives and freedom of Nigerians.

The Christian body also noted that the steady decline in the national economy was another issue that created so much tension in the country.

The apex Christian organisation said it appreciates God who held the citizens by the hand and walked them through the dangers and threats of the Year 2022.

“The outgone year 2022 was one too many as a result of the seeming unabated climate of fear and uncertainty not just in Nigeria,” the statement said.

CAN reminded Nigerians that 2023 presents them a golden opportunity to make things right by choosing leaders with focus and compassion who will lead the country to greatness.

Okoh called on security agencies in the country not to relent in their efforts to ensure safety and security of the country, pleading with them to support the conduct of peaceful general elections in 2023.

“Our politicians should realise that we don’t have any other country but Nigeria. Consequently, this reality should inspire them to be more responsible in playing politics with the best interest of the masses at heart.

“In the same vein, religious leaders should know that there is life after the general elections of 2023,” he added.