ENTERTAINMENT
BBNaija’s White Money lands in hospital
Winner of the Big Brother Naija Season 6 Hazel Oyeze Onou, popularly called Whitemoney, has been hospitalized over an unknown illness.
This is coming two weeks after Whitemoney emerged the winner of the ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Edition with a 90 million Naira grand prize.
Taking to his Instagram story, Whitemoney shared a video of himself on a hospital bed and with a drip fixed on his hand.
According to Whitemoney, there is a break in transmission on his health and assured his fans and colleague that he would be back shortly.
He wrote: Good morning. Break-in transmission, we will be back shortly.
Reacting to this, some of his fans expressed concern for him and prayed for his quick recovery.
ENTERTAINMENT
BBNaija Emmanuel unfollows Angel barely 24 hours after their exit from the show
Big Brother Naija Emmanuel has stirred several reactions online after unfollowing his other housemate Angel on the photo and video sharing app barely 24 hours after their exit from the just concluded show.
It is no news Angel had something for Emmanuel while they were at the house as she had tried on several occasions to get close to him, it is unrevealing to say it is one of her strategic means to create content but they had a conversation that they would continue after the show before Whitemoney showed up and warned Emmanuel to stay away from her.
According to reports, Emmanuel has unfollowed Angel on Instagram just after they left the just concluded show. However, there has been no evident reason for the immediate action from Emmanuel.
See some reactions below:
D Valley Lidisy wrote: Na reunion we go know we be who😂
Cyprian Mnenge Terlumun wrote: The dude no get sense nonsense
Team angel we dey ur back bea
Abosede Williams wrote: Not surprise he always think angel got his back, dey don tell him how angel used to nominate him every nomination. Also how she hate his relationship with rose
ReeToe Xa Big-Zulu wrote: Guess he heard all the gossip of him playing Rose 🌹
I’m sure they also showed him the day Angel, Cross n Saskay gossiped and when he enter the room they changed the subject 🤧🤧 just my speculations
ENTERTAINMENT
BBNaija: Three reasons why White Money won
It is no longer news that ‘Mazi’ White Money has emerged as the winner of Big Brother Naija reality TV show season six, while Liquorose came second.
However, the emergence of White Money’s recent victory wouldn’t shock Nigerians who followed the show from the beginning to the end.
It was known that whoever would emerge the winner from this year’s edition would either be White Money or Liquorose.
A look at how fans voted proves how the two have grown to become the most loved housemate; even though White Money won, some Nigerians have chosen to celebrate Liquorose instead.
Hazel Oyeze Onou, also popularly known as White money, is a Nigerian businessman, comedian, musician, actor, and now Reality TV Star who is expected to make use of his newfound at least for the next one year to his advantage.
According to the report, White Money, who emerged the winner of Big Brother Naija Reality Show Season 6, ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Edition, is entitled to 30 Million Naira Cash Prize, Funded Abeg Digital Wallet, Bitcoins from Patricia, An Apartment from Revolution Plus Properties, and many more.
These are the three reasons why White Money won.
He was strategic
Perhaps, this is the moment Nigerians and lovers of BBNaija reality TV show should give It to Pere after he pointed to the fact that White Money was in the kitchen as a strategy to win. It was as a result of Pere’s act to put an end to this that dented his chance of winning as many felt he was threatened by White Money.
The saying “the way to a man’s heart is through his belly” applies here as White Money was able to win the hearts of the Housemates to himself with his cooking abilities.
2. He was real
White Money happened to be one of the most real housemates from the Shine Ya Eyes edition as he was really from the beginning to the end, which was what drew many Nigerians and lovers to him. His story on life struggles was something numerous Nigerians could relate to.
- He was focused
White Money was focused from the start of the show as he didn’t rush into creating any ‘ship’ like many of the housemates did; it was later on in the show he had what could be termed as friendship with Queen.
breaking
WhiteMoney Wins Big Brother Naija Season 6
After spending 70 days in the Big Brother Naija house, WhiteMoney has emerged as the winner of the sixth season of the popular reality TV show. He edges out Liquorose the popular dancer.
The entrepreneur was among the 11 male housemates who entered the house on July 24. He was loved by many for his good sense of humour while his colleagues appreciated his flair for cooking, although a few opposed his dominance in the kitchen. They viewed it as his strategy in the game.
The 29-year-old from Enugu State takes home the N90 million grand prize which includes a N30 million cash prize, an Innoson SUV, expense paid-trips cash prizes in abeg, and Patricia wallets among others.
Fans of the finalists gathered at Lekki for a live screening where Toke Makinwa engaged and interacted with them about their expectations.
Before parting with them, Big Brother shared some inspiring words with them.
“You may be liked or disliked but you will never be forgotten.”
Ebuka quickly got down to business, evicting Emmanuel from the house.
“I’m surprised I got this far. So getting here is exciting to me,” said the Akwa Ibom indigene.
His eviction was followed by Angel, the youngest housemate to stay till the finale. Her plans include starting a mental health blog and opening a salon and spa.
Cross became the third housemate to leave the house. He was known as the life of the party and a ladies man. Cross hoped to be in the top three but unfortunately, it didn’t come to pass.
Pere who entered the house as a wildcard however made it to the top three. He ended up as the second runner-up of the season.
The season finale was marked with performances from Made Kuti, the grandson of Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, e former BBNaija contestant Avala; BBNaija season 5 winner Laycon and Ajebo Hustlers.
The ‘Shine Ya Eye’ edition recorded many firsts. It was the first time the show had a double launch date. The male housemates entered the house on July 24 while the female joined them on July 25. Four other housemates would later enter the show bringing the total number of contestants this season to 26.
Also, early in the game, Big Brother introduced the wildcards, Maria and Pere. The season recorded a king-size eviction which saw Boma, Michael, Tega and Peace leave on one night.
The season was headlined by abeg while Patricia was the associate sponsor.
