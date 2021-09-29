CELEBRITIES
BBNaija’s Mercy Eke receives knocks for her nude birthday photos
Winner of the Big Brother Naija ‘PepperDem’ Edition, Mercy Eke has received knocks from netizens over her 28th birthday photos.
Ahead of her birthday, Mercy Eke took to her Instagram page to share a nude photo of herself, flaunting her backside and questioned her fans if they were ready for her birthday.
This is not the first time Mercy Eke is sharing such a racy picture on her Instagram page, but the birthday photos have earned her several criticisms.
Reacting to the nude birthday photo, social media users described Mercy Eke as shameless, tasteless and classless.
rity_qalz wrote: Shameless! All these women self. Can they snap without showing how naked they can be?
slimgoddex wrote: Nothing sexy abeg…..she no get family members
smsgtericmoore wrote: Rubbish shot everywhere lately ‘ make una kuku dey naked for us ! Maybe we enjoy ur data more lol
favouro545 wrote: This is madness
zoeyd1st wrote: God what it the name of nudity is this?? Tasteless,classless and an epic fail..oh child of eve.
Recall that Mercy Eke was recently involved in an accident.
Mercy Eke took to her social media page to share a video of her car being damaged as she appreciated God for her life.
BBNaija: Erica and Lucy reunite at Mercy Eke’s Party (video)
According to Mercy Eke, every day is a blessing to her, and she has continued to experience God’s mercy.
Although Mercy Eke did not state the location, the accident happened, or if she sustained any injury, she added that God gave her victory over the devil.
She wrote: Every day above is a blessing, and God has been so merciful to me. God said devil, not today.
Bobrisky apologises to Tonto Dikeh
Controversial Nigerian Cross Dresser, Bobrisky has eaten the humble pie by publicly apologising to his ex-bestie, Tonto Dikeh.
Bobrisky had a few days ago called out Tonto Dikeh via his Instagram page, accusing her of being a chain smoker, into hard drugs and also living a fake life full of debts.
However, his apology comes a few hours after music producer, Samklef warned him to to watch his back, reconcile with people he has offended or bear the consequences of his actions.
In post on his social media handles, Bobrisky wrote: ” Tonto, I humiliated you here so is a must I come back here to apologize for calling you out !!! I honestly didn’t know what came over me, but I later realize I was wrong… pls find it in your heart to forgive me. Yes I might have be there for u as friends, the truth is you were also there for me at some point of my life. Pls find it in ur heart to forgive me once more. We necessarily shouldn’t be friends no more but let me apologize for calling you out.
To my fans, and to tonto fans I’m sorry many of you are disappointed at me, pls forgive me and I promise never to repeat dis no more
Charlyboy preaches in church, redeems pledge to female keke rider, Amarachi
Charlyboy, also known as the AreaFada, was at the Realm of Glory Church, Lagos, on Sunday, preaching that Christians and Nigerians by extension should build another family outside their immediate families in order to help one another in what he termed “a toxic Nigerian environment.”
While speaking during the presentation of N500,000 support for a female Keke rider, Amarachi who was invited from Imo State to be part of the ceremony, Charlyboy said there were so many Amarachis who have completed their education in Nigeria but have no means to empower themselves.
Recall that Charlyboy picked interest in the female graduate and Keke rider when he saw her interview online. He reached out to the young lady and promised to bless her.
He noted that his interest in Amarachi was borne out of his desires to set an example for other Nigerians who are willing to become their ‘brother’s keepers’ to build a stronger tie in a society so dominated by the political class.
According to him, “to end the continuous suffering as a result of bad leadership, we must in our own little way support one another and unite against the forces of oppression by our political leaders.
“In a toxic environment as ours, we need to support one another. If you noticed, despite the political affiliations of these political leaders, they are united against us and they consciously continue to play the game to suppress, oppress and impoverish us.”
“If we must stand against them, then we must be united whether you are Igbo, Hausa, Yoruba or Fulani. And like I will always say, the survival of this nation lies in the hands of its exceptional youths. And Amarachi has displayed the quality I would always love to support. We are encouraging other Nigerians to build relationship and families across various divides,” he said.
Also speaking, Pastor Abraham Sam Aiyedogbon of the Realm of Glory Church and member of the Save Nigeria group, said Charlyboy had displayed a quality Nigerians rarely see.
Pastor Sam, who also emphasised on building a family outside one’s home, said a new Nigeria would emerge only if people extend their hands of fellowship to others.
He said at a time, especially during the Lekki incident of the EndSARS protest, he got frustrated but with the new concept of extending one’s family outside his immediate family and building helpful and useful relationship, he is optimistic and happy that very soon, Charlyboy will become the “President of successful Nigerians and not frustrated Nigerians as has been the case.”
Meanwhile, Amarachi, the female Keke rider, overwhelmed by Charlyboy’s act of kindness, said that the gesture would go a long way in turning her story around.
Mompha denies dating Bobrisky
Businessman Mompha has denied having an affair with controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky.
Reports appeared online alleging that Bobrisky is having an affair with Mompha.
This was confirmed by Bobrisky’s former Personal Assistant, Oye.
Mompha in an interview with Freeze denied having anything other than a platonic friendship him.
He said he has only met Bobrisky twice in his life
According to him, he’s just close friends with Bobrisky and has nothing else.
He threatened to sue Oye if she fails to debunk the news insisting that he loves only women and happily married.
He said the matter is not what he will keep quiet because he was accused of being gay.
