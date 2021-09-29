BBNaija’s Mercy Eke receives knocks for her nude birthday photos

Winner of the Big Brother Naija ‘PepperDem’ Edition, Mercy Eke has received knocks from netizens over her 28th birthday photos.

Ahead of her birthday, Mercy Eke took to her Instagram page to share a nude photo of herself, flaunting her backside and questioned her fans if they were ready for her birthday.

This is not the first time Mercy Eke is sharing such a racy picture on her Instagram page, but the birthday photos have earned her several criticisms.

Reacting to the nude birthday photo, social media users described Mercy Eke as shameless, tasteless and classless.

rity_qalz wrote: Shameless! All these women self. Can they snap without showing how naked they can be?

slimgoddex wrote: Nothing sexy abeg…..she no get family members

smsgtericmoore wrote: Rubbish shot everywhere lately ‘ make una kuku dey naked for us ! Maybe we enjoy ur data more lol

favouro545 wrote: This is madness

zoeyd1st wrote: God what it the name of nudity is this?? Tasteless,classless and an epic fail..oh child of eve.

Recall that Mercy Eke was recently involved in an accident.

Mercy Eke took to her social media page to share a video of her car being damaged as she appreciated God for her life.

According to Mercy Eke, every day is a blessing to her, and she has continued to experience God’s mercy.

Although Mercy Eke did not state the location, the accident happened, or if she sustained any injury, she added that God gave her victory over the devil.

She wrote: Every day above is a blessing, and God has been so merciful to me. God said devil, not today.