BBNaija’s Ka3na in tears as she reportedly loses husband

Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Ka3na Jones has reportedly lost her ex-husband.

In videos going viral, the mother of one could be seen breaking down in tears as she bade her white husband goodbye.

Dressed in all black with her daughter, the reality star held tightly to his coffin as she poured her heart to him.

Ka3na declares herself single, dumps her white husband

Recall that last year, Ka3na left many shocked when she dumped her husband, just a few days after celebrating her wedding anniversary.

In a confusing post, the controversial Big Brother Naija star announced she is now single.

The mother of one took to her Instagram page to make the shocking announcement.

She stated that she is Miss Ka3na and not searching, which raised the question of what happened to her marriage and where her husband was since she referred to herself as Miss Ka3na rather than Mrs.

Ka3na speaks out on her divorce

Speaking out, Ka3na Jones spilled more about her personal life to her fans on social media

She stated that although deciding on her marriage and relocation were her toughest decision this 2022, it was worth it.

Sharing celebration photos on her verified Instagram page, she captioned it, “It’s Been 17Days Since We Got The Keys To Our New Home 🇬🇧👩🏾‍❤️‍💋‍👩🏼🥂 @lila_bossbaby Dissolving my marriage and moving abroad so far has been the toughest decision this year without the support of my family and friends. As some women here may have experienced…Pressing the RESTART button is always the most dreaded action button when considering a divorce. But I take a stand with —Nathan W. Morris; “Life Is A Master Piece. Edit It Frequently And RUTHLESSLY” I Am Open To Collaborate With Brands In The Uk, Nigeria & Globally.”