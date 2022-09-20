BBNaija: Why I want Phyna to win grand prize – DoyinPhyna

Doyin, evicted Big Brother Naija housemate, has revealed that she wants Phyna to win the N100 million grand prize.

Doyin made this known in her post-eviction interview on Monday.

She said she wants Phyna to win the grand prize because she is interesting to watch and attentive.

“I have always wanted a woman to win, so I am rooting for Phyna. I want her to win the money, I think she is phenomenal, attentive and interesting to watch and she needs the money.”

Doyin added that she will miss Chizzy the most and looks forward to starting her business.

“I just want to see the opportunity waiting for me outside and grasp as many as I can.

“I want to start my business and work with a lot of brands,” she added.