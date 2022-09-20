ENTERTAINMENT
BBNaija: Why I want Phyna to win grand prize – DoyinPhyna
Doyin, evicted Big Brother Naija housemate, has revealed that she wants Phyna to win the N100 million grand prize.
Doyin made this known in her post-eviction interview on Monday.
She said she wants Phyna to win the grand prize because she is interesting to watch and attentive.
“I have always wanted a woman to win, so I am rooting for Phyna. I want her to win the money, I think she is phenomenal, attentive and interesting to watch and she needs the money.”
Doyin added that she will miss Chizzy the most and looks forward to starting her business.
“I just want to see the opportunity waiting for me outside and grasp as many as I can.
“I want to start my business and work with a lot of brands,” she added.
NDLEA makes record cocaine bust, arrests five
Officials of Nigeria’s anti-narcotic agency, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), seized more than 1.8tons (1,855 kilograms) of illicit drugs on Sunday in what’s believed to be the biggest-ever bust of its kind in the country.
The drugs are worth over $278,250,000, an equivalent of about N194.7bn in street value.
Hundreds of packets of cocaine were found in hidden compartments inside a warehouse in a secluded estate in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State
The warehouse was raided, Sunday, September 18, 2022, while the barons were picked from hotels and their hideouts in different parts of Lagos between Sunday night and Monday, September 19.
The NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, in a statement, Monday, revealed that at least, four drug barons including a Jamaican and the warehouse manager had been arrested in the well coordinated and intelligence-led operation that lasted two days across different locations in Lagos, following the operation.
Kingpins of the cocaine cartel now in custody include Messrs Soji Jibril, 69, an indigene of Ibadan, Oyo state, Emmanuel Chukwu, 65, who hails from Ekwulobia, Anambra state, Wasiu Akinade, 53, from Ibadan, Oyo state, Sunday Oguntelure, 53, from Okitipupa, Ondo state, and Kelvin Smith, 42, a native of Kingston, Jamaica.
Babafemi said, “They are all members of an international drug syndicate that the Agency has been trailing since 2018. Located at number 6 Olukuola crescent, Solebo Estate, Ikorodu, the warehouse was raided on Sunday, September, 18, 2022, while the barons were picked from hotels and their hideouts in different parts of Lagos between Sunday night and Monday, September 19.
“Preliminary investigation reveals the class A drugs were warehoused in the residential estate from where the cartel was trying to sell them to buyers in Europe, Asia and other parts of the world. They were stored in 10 travel bags and 13 drums.”
Ayu – Ogun PDP disowns Makinde, pass vote of confidence on National Chairman
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, has said it stands with the National Chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, amid calls for his resignation.
Ogun PDP members said they are refuting a claim by Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State that the entire Southwest stakeholders had called for Ayu’s resignation.
Makinde was said to have made the claim at the Southwest Stakeholders Interactive Session with the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar in Ibadan on Wednesday.
In a statement made available on Friday, the PDP Publicity Secretary in Ogun State, Akinloye Bankole, said “the leaders disassociate Ogun State chapter of the party from the pronouncement of Governor Seyi Makinde and affirm that there was no prior meeting nor agreement relating to such pronouncement.”
According to Bankole, the leaders are of the view that the current demand for Ayu’s resignation “is ill-timed and dangerous for the wellbeing of the party especially as the political mobilization and campaigns for 2023 general elections build up across the nation.”
He said, “Ogun PDP strongly insists that the sanctity of the party constitution cannot be slaughtered on the altar of narrow individuals’ whims and caprice.”
Bankole posited that the party, at this crucial stage of its democratic existence, requires full concentration to remain focused on its goal of rescuing and repositioning the country for prosperity and abundance.
He maintained that all forms of distractions should be jettisoned for the common good of all.
The spokesman stated further that the Ogun PDP leadership is fully committed to the presidential aspiration of Atiku and his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.
Paul Pogba’s brother arrested over alleged plot to blackmail ex-Man United midfielder
Mathias, older brother to Juventus star, Paul Pogba, has been arrested.
Mathias was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of being involved in the blackmail plot against his brother, Pogba.
The suspect, who was summoned by the police for questioning, was detained along with four others in police custody in Paris.
It is alleged that he participated in attempting to extort his brother of €13 million (£11.2m).
Le Monde reports that Mathias was summoned by the police and was detained immediately when he presented himself to investigators.
Police enquiry sources said that Pogba, handed over €100,000 (£85,000) to the fruadsters after being escorted at gunpoint to a flat in Roissy-en-Brie, in the eastern suburb of Paris, in March.
The former Manchester United star alleged that he was ordered to pay ‘protection money’ worth €1m (£860,000) a year, from the age of 16 when he first became a professional footballer.
Pogba is said to have attempted to withdraw the full amount but was not authorised by his bank.
Instead, the 29-year-old paid £85,000 to the gang but filed a criminal complaint after the group continued to press for more money.
