ENTERTAINMENT
BBNaija: What Groovy said about Beauty’s disqualification
Big Brother Naija, BBNaija season 7 housemate, Groovy has reacted to the disqualification of lover, Beauty.
Recall that Beauty was disqualified some minutes to the Sunday live eviction show after she got double strike for provocation and violence.
The beauty queen got into trouble after she threw her wig and glasses at Groovy after the Saturday Night Party.
Her disqualification is the first this season, barely two weeks into the reality Tv show.
When asked how he feels about Beauty’s disqualification, Groovy speaking to Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, said he’s shocked and sad about the decision.
He said: “I’m sad, it’s not something I’m happy about, I’m shocked about Beauty’s eviction, the last thing I wanted was for her to leave the house.”
ENTERTAINMENT
Beyoncé removes Kelis’ sample from ‘Renaissance’ song ‘Energy’
Beyoncé subtly removed her sample of Kelis’ “Milkshake” from her new song “Energy” after the latter publicly accused her of “theft.”
The sampled beat no longer appears on Queen Bey’s “Renaissance” album on streaming services, and Kelis’ name also has been wiped from the credits list.
A rep for Beyoncé didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.
Kelis has yet to publicly acknowledge the edit.
The change was made just days after Kelis, 42, called out music industry people for having “no soul or integrity” in how they treated her.
“My mind is blown too because the level of disrespect and utter ignorance of all 3 parties involved is astounding,” read a comment from Kelis’ @bountyandfull Instagram account on a fan’s post.
“I heard about this the same way everyone else did,” she continued. “Nothing is ever as it seems, some of the people in this business have no soul or integrity and they have everyone fooled.”
Beyoncé subtly removed her sample of Kelis’ “Milkshake” from her new song “Energy” after the latter publicly accused her of “theft.”
The sampled beat no longer appears on Queen Bey’s “Renaissance” album on streaming services, and Kelis’ name also has been wiped from the credits list.
A rep for Beyoncé didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.
Kelis has yet to publicly acknowledge the edit.
The change was made just days after Kelis, 42, called out music industry people for having “no soul or integrity” in how they treated her.
“My mind is blown too because the level of disrespect and utter ignorance of all 3 parties involved is astounding,” read a comment from Kelis’ @bountyandfull Instagram account on a fan’s post.
“I heard about this the same way everyone else did,” she continued. “Nothing is ever as it seems, some of the people in this business have no soul or integrity and they have everyone fooled.”
ENTERTAINMENT
Excited Nancy Isime announces first Bollywood role
Popular actress Nancy Isime is overjoyed over her first role in Indian film sector popularly known as Bollywood.
She announced she would join the cast of a new project by Hamisha, Daryani Ahuja, a record-breaking Director/Executive Producer.
Isime said she was all prepped to take up the new challenge as this would afford her the opportunity to explore her acting skills.
She wrote: “Guys!!! I can’t keep calm… #NancyIsGoingToIndia !!!! I’m excited to announce that I’m part of the cast of a new project by EP/Director extraordinaire @HamishaDaryaniAhuja”, the multiple award-winning TV host wrote.
“This is super exciting for me because I get to immerse myself in a different culture and explore my acting range.
“It’s also exciting because I know that I can count on your support to cheer me on throughout the process. I’m not going to ask if you’re ready, because I know you’re ready! Let’s go!!!!”
ENTERTAINMENT
BBNaija ‘couple,’ Daniella and Khalid caught enjoying long night of pleasure again with Amaka staying up to watch them (VIDEO)
Big Brother Naija Season 7 Level Up housemates, Daniella and Khalid were caught enjoying another night of pleasure under the sheet for the second time in the show.
The pair who are now officially a couple in the Big Brother House, were filmed ‘cuddling’ under the sheets for a long period of time with fellow housemate Amaka seen watching them from her bed.
This comes after Khalid confirmed to Big Brother in his diary session that’s happy to be in a relationship with Daniella.
WATCH VIDEO:
Latest News
- ‘Magnum, P.I.’ star, Roger E. Mosley dies at 83 after a car crash
- VIDEO: Pirates mock Bola Tinubu over ‘Emi Lokan’
- BBNaija: What Groovy said about Beauty’s disqualification
- China announces fresh military drills around Taiwan
- Guardiola reacts as Haaland fumes over not scoring hat-trick against West Ham
Trending
-
NEWS1 day ago
JUST IN: Police arrest wanted suspected cultist, Rasidi Oko-Ilu in Osun
-
NEWS1 day ago
Faces at Daisy Danjuma’s 70th birthday in Lagos
-
POLITICS2 days ago
Adeleke forged certificates, Oyetola tells tribunal
-
NEWS1 day ago
Fayose feels ‘great’ after back surgery in secret hospital overseas
-
CELEBRITIES2 days ago
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson break up after nine months
-
NEWS2 days ago
Melaye bombs Keyamo for rating Obi above Atiku, challenges him to a debate
-
SPORTS2 days ago
Ronaldo finally gets Champions League club as another defender set to leave Old Trafford
-
SPORTS24 hours ago
Tobi Amusan wins 100m hurdles gold