BBNaija: Three reasons why White Money won
It is no longer news that ‘Mazi’ White Money has emerged as the winner of Big Brother Naija reality TV show season six, while Liquorose came second.
However, the emergence of White Money’s recent victory wouldn’t shock Nigerians who followed the show from the beginning to the end.
It was known that whoever would emerge the winner from this year’s edition would either be White Money or Liquorose.
A look at how fans voted proves how the two have grown to become the most loved housemate; even though White Money won, some Nigerians have chosen to celebrate Liquorose instead.
Hazel Oyeze Onou, also popularly known as White money, is a Nigerian businessman, comedian, musician, actor, and now Reality TV Star who is expected to make use of his newfound at least for the next one year to his advantage.
According to the report, White Money, who emerged the winner of Big Brother Naija Reality Show Season 6, ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Edition, is entitled to 30 Million Naira Cash Prize, Funded Abeg Digital Wallet, Bitcoins from Patricia, An Apartment from Revolution Plus Properties, and many more.
These are the three reasons why White Money won.
He was strategic
Perhaps, this is the moment Nigerians and lovers of BBNaija reality TV show should give It to Pere after he pointed to the fact that White Money was in the kitchen as a strategy to win. It was as a result of Pere’s act to put an end to this that dented his chance of winning as many felt he was threatened by White Money.
The saying “the way to a man’s heart is through his belly” applies here as White Money was able to win the hearts of the Housemates to himself with his cooking abilities.
2. He was real
White Money happened to be one of the most real housemates from the Shine Ya Eyes edition as he was really from the beginning to the end, which was what drew many Nigerians and lovers to him. His story on life struggles was something numerous Nigerians could relate to.
- He was focused
White Money was focused from the start of the show as he didn’t rush into creating any ‘ship’ like many of the housemates did; it was later on in the show he had what could be termed as friendship with Queen.
breaking
WhiteMoney Wins Big Brother Naija Season 6
After spending 70 days in the Big Brother Naija house, WhiteMoney has emerged as the winner of the sixth season of the popular reality TV show. He edges out Liquorose the popular dancer.
The entrepreneur was among the 11 male housemates who entered the house on July 24. He was loved by many for his good sense of humour while his colleagues appreciated his flair for cooking, although a few opposed his dominance in the kitchen. They viewed it as his strategy in the game.
The 29-year-old from Enugu State takes home the N90 million grand prize which includes a N30 million cash prize, an Innoson SUV, expense paid-trips cash prizes in abeg, and Patricia wallets among others.
Fans of the finalists gathered at Lekki for a live screening where Toke Makinwa engaged and interacted with them about their expectations.
Before parting with them, Big Brother shared some inspiring words with them.
“You may be liked or disliked but you will never be forgotten.”
Ebuka quickly got down to business, evicting Emmanuel from the house.
“I’m surprised I got this far. So getting here is exciting to me,” said the Akwa Ibom indigene.
His eviction was followed by Angel, the youngest housemate to stay till the finale. Her plans include starting a mental health blog and opening a salon and spa.
Cross became the third housemate to leave the house. He was known as the life of the party and a ladies man. Cross hoped to be in the top three but unfortunately, it didn’t come to pass.
Pere who entered the house as a wildcard however made it to the top three. He ended up as the second runner-up of the season.
The season finale was marked with performances from Made Kuti, the grandson of Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, e former BBNaija contestant Avala; BBNaija season 5 winner Laycon and Ajebo Hustlers.
The ‘Shine Ya Eye’ edition recorded many firsts. It was the first time the show had a double launch date. The male housemates entered the house on July 24 while the female joined them on July 25. Four other housemates would later enter the show bringing the total number of contestants this season to 26.
Also, early in the game, Big Brother introduced the wildcards, Maria and Pere. The season recorded a king-size eviction which saw Boma, Michael, Tega and Peace leave on one night.
The season was headlined by abeg while Patricia was the associate sponsor.
BBNaija: Pere wins brand new car
Pere Egbi, BBNaija housemate, better known as Pere, has won himself a brand new car.
He won the car after emerging top in a challenge organised by Innoson Vehicle Manufacturers.
Pere beat five other finalists in the game which ends on Sunday.
The car was parked in the arena ahead of the game and the housemates obviously admired it as it was decorated with balloons and ribbons.
After presenting the key of the IVM Caris to him, Pere was allowed to sit in his car.
Cubana Chief Priest mobilises ‘aggressive votes’ for Whitemoney with N500,000
Celebrity barman Cubana Chief Priest has solicited votes for #BBNaija Shine Your Eye housemate Whitemoney.
The barman, on his Instagram handle, promised a giveaway of N500, 000 for five lucky winners for “aggressive voting.”
He said: “Tag Me With A Video Of Your Plenty Votes For @whitemoney__ I Have 500,000 Naira For 5 Lucky Voters, We Do It Everyday Of Voting. Pls Vote For Our Guy @whitemoney__ Tag Me On Your IG Stories With Your Plenty Vote Proof Once I Repost it You Get Instant 100k.”
