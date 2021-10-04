BBNaija: Three reasons why White Money won

It is no longer news that ‘Mazi’ White Money has emerged as the winner of Big Brother Naija reality TV show season six, while Liquorose came second.

However, the emergence of White Money’s recent victory wouldn’t shock Nigerians who followed the show from the beginning to the end.

It was known that whoever would emerge the winner from this year’s edition would either be White Money or Liquorose.

A look at how fans voted proves how the two have grown to become the most loved housemate; even though White Money won, some Nigerians have chosen to celebrate Liquorose instead.

Hazel Oyeze Onou, also popularly known as White money, is a Nigerian businessman, comedian, musician, actor, and now Reality TV Star who is expected to make use of his newfound at least for the next one year to his advantage.

According to the report, White Money, who emerged the winner of Big Brother Naija Reality Show Season 6, ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Edition, is entitled to 30 Million Naira Cash Prize, Funded Abeg Digital Wallet, Bitcoins from Patricia, An Apartment from Revolution Plus Properties, and many more.

These are the three reasons why White Money won.

He was strategic

Perhaps, this is the moment Nigerians and lovers of BBNaija reality TV show should give It to Pere after he pointed to the fact that White Money was in the kitchen as a strategy to win. It was as a result of Pere’s act to put an end to this that dented his chance of winning as many felt he was threatened by White Money.

The saying “the way to a man’s heart is through his belly” applies here as White Money was able to win the hearts of the Housemates to himself with his cooking abilities.

2. He was real

White Money happened to be one of the most real housemates from the Shine Ya Eyes edition as he was really from the beginning to the end, which was what drew many Nigerians and lovers to him. His story on life struggles was something numerous Nigerians could relate to.

He was focused

White Money was focused from the start of the show as he didn’t rush into creating any ‘ship’ like many of the housemates did; it was later on in the show he had what could be termed as friendship with Queen.