BBNaija season 7: Fans camp with Phyna as she trashes Sheggz and Bella’s perfect relationship for insulting her

Fans of the Big Brother Naija season 7, Level Up, have shown favouritism to one of the housemates, Phyna after she clashed with Sheggz and Bella.

Following the return of the evicted housemates Doyin, Eloswag and Chomzy, the house was set agog with drama during the discussion for their wager task.

Phyna, the head of house, stirred drama when she warned Bella to stop discussing food issues during their wager task, stating she wanted a discussion about how their wager would progress.

Bella, who refused to accept Phyna’s authority, claimed the latter could not tell her what to do, and the issue escalated to a big drama, with both of them exchanging words.

The dramatic Phyna trashed Bella and her Level Up boyfriend, Sheggz’s supposed perfect relationship, referring to the Sunday eviction night drama between Bella, Sheggz, Ebuka and the audience.

Bella stirred angry reactions online when she told Ebuka that Sheggz was changing from addressing her with insensitive words. Her statement made the audience boo her for putting up with Sheggz’s constant rude behaviour in their relationship.

Fans of the show have shown their support to Phyna over her fight with Bella. In addition, many praised Phyna for trashing Bella’s supposed perfect relationship with Sheggz. Read some of the reactions below.

One Adebayo wrote: She spoke the fact abeg all these ones be forming perfect and standard but una dey big brother house awon werey gbogbo

“When you say someone is from the streets it means the parents or background is irresponsible, and saying who brought anybody up also means the background or parents are irresponsible,” one Daniel wrote.

One Charity declared that “In other words,phyna dey translate everything ebuka try tell bella on sunday in vawulence form😂😂😂😂😂😂i love it”

One Dominic wrote: Street ti takeover 😂😂😂😂😂 Phyna easy on them please.