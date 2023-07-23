The long-awaited Big Brother Naija All-Stars season made a captivating debut tonight, featuring 20 superstar housemates from previous seasons.

And it already drove fans into a frenzy with all the housemates participating in this season. From See Gobbe, Double Wahala, Pepper Dem, Lockdown, and Shine Ya Eye to Level Up season, the All Stars lineup is brimming with different spices and flavours, promising a drama-filled season.

They are CeeC, Kiddwaya, Doyin, Frodd, Uriel, Pere, Princess, Soma, Angel, Neo, Alex, Seyi, Ilebaye, Ike, Venita, Adekunle, Tolanibaj, Cross, Mercy Eke and WhiteMoney.

For many of the housemates, this season serves as a reunion and a chance to settle old scores, as evident in the hug shared between Alex and Cee-C after five years.

More drama to come. There is also a clash of personalities among the housemates.

How will Pere and Seyi cohabit? And the married men Seyi and Frodd, will they be able to keep their eyes from straying far away from home? And what about Ike, who had a past relationship with Mercy? Will he remain focused, or will romance distract him once more?

Adding to the intrigue, Big Brother revealed the introduction of an eviction jury, but the details of its workings remain shrouded in mystery.

As expected, this new season boasts a brand-new house, featuring exciting additions like the Head of House Lounge, which includes a private gym—a far cry from previous editions that only had a bedroom for the Head of House.

With N120 million at stake, the housemates, whether winners, finalists, or mere participants, are leaving nothing to chance. Unpredictability and strategic gameplay will be on full display as they vie for the grand cash prize, making this All-Stars season an absolute must-watch.