BBNaija S6: Angel speaks on relationship with Michael
Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Angel, has confirmed that there was “literally nothing going on” between her and Michael.
Angel disclosed this in a late-night discussion with JMK on Wednesday, day 25 of the show.
Angel gave the explanation after housemates saw her “flirting” with Michael even after Jackie B declared interest in him.
In fact, The Head of House, Maria reported her to Biggy on the issue, saying she (Angel) broke the girl’s code.
Meanwhile, Angel, on her part, said she had also noticed negative energy from Jackie B.
Angel added that she had told Michael to stop talking to her if he wants something genuine with Jackie B.
“I’ve told Michael that if he genuinely wants things to work between him and Jackie B, then he should stop talking to me. But he said he doesn’t see the need for us to stop talking because he thinks that I’m cool.
“He doesn’t want the situation to affect the friendship we have and I feel like he’s being blown up. I and Michael don’t talk unless it’s food or just pleasantries.
“But I’ve never told him that I wanted to be with him on another level. I’ve never moved towards him in that way,” Angel told JMK.
She went further to tell JMK that the whole speculation started when Michael asked her for a head rub.
“I was minding my own business. He was under the duvet so he removed the duvet and saw me. I was the first person he saw, not like he came looking for me. Then he asked, ‘can you give me a head rub?’ I didn’t ask why, I didn’t ask anything. I rubbed his head and he slept,” Angel said.
BBNaija 2021: Viewers flood Pere’s page with insults and curses for bullying Whitemoney
Viewers of the Big Brother Naija show have flooded the Instagram page of ‘Shine Ya Eye’ housemate Pere with insults and curses following his confrontation and bully of fellow housemate, Whitemoney in an attempt to provoke him and possibly leave the show.
KemiFilani News reported that Whitemoney and Pere got into a dirty fight where both parties let out bottled feelings they have been hiding.
The fight started after Pere aggressively confronted Whitemoney to ask him about a game they played in the house.
While Whitemoney attempted to explain to him so they could understand what the game was about, Pere decided to remove his microphone belt and made it look like he was ready to throw some jabs.
This got Whitemoney pissed off and made him raise his voice, thereby attracting the other housemate’s attention, which escalated the whole issue.
According to Whitemoney, Pere confronted him like a child and made him feel belittled over an irrelevant issue.
This has sparked several reactions online as netizens and lovers of the show expressed mixed feelings over the issue.
Many viewers of the reality TV show are calling for a strike on Pere as they feel the act was intentional and dehumanizing.
See reactions below:
bbnaija_6 wrote: Pere your time in this house is over
official_nazzyendowed wrote: Pere na WM go be your e.n.d
maaureenn_ wrote: Your attitude is really bad! Fix up, this is fucking bad!
mhiz__christy07 wrote: Pere is so intimidating white money what the hell is that for. So disrespectful of him
officialenny_ wrote: Oloribu elete gbigbe!!! I will always come to ur page to finish u anytime u try shit with whitemoney.. bitter soul!!! Let that boy breathe!!!!! Old mumu!
BBNaija: Biggie springs another surprise, puts housemates on their toes
Big Brother has sprung another surprise in the house. However, this time Biggie has put all the housemates, except Maria the current Head of House, on their toes.
Few hours after Maria had won the Head of House and made Boma her deputy, Biggie summoned her to the Diary Room. He asked her to tell her fellow housemates that she now has the power to pick the two housemates that will be evicted on Sunday. And that she will evict the two housemates that fail to impress her come Sunday.
However, the truth is, there will be no eviction on that day. He is only pulling a wool over their eyes. But that is a secret Maria must never disclose to any of the housemates. Still, Biggie asked Maria to pretend she had been given the power to evict and that the fate of the housemates lies in her hands. Big Brother, however, warned Maria not to turn the housemates to slaves.
Still, no sooner had Maria informed the housemates than they were all in a tailspin, with many of them expressing displeasure at the sombre fact that their fate lies in Maria’s hands. But unknown to them it is a hoax. Meanwhile, Whitemoney has turned their predicament into a song, saying they have to “impress the empress.”
Maria won the Head of House after she defeated other contestants in the Head of House challenge with 28 points. As Head of House, she is free from eviction, though she won’t have access to the HOH bedroom. She was banned on Friday from accessing the room for two weeks because she broke Biggie’s rule. Though Boma, her deputy, will have access to it.
BBNaija 2021: What happened between myself and Maria in the bathroom – Yerins opens up
Recently evicted Big Brother Naija (Shine Ya Eye edition) housemate, Yerins Abraham, has explained what really transpired between him and his fellow housemate, Maria in the bathroom.
According to Yerins, that incident also contributed to his nomination and eviction from the Big Brother Naija house.
” Maria said, there was a time she wanted to have her bath and I was already in the bathroom. I then let her go into the bathroom. The way the bathroom is designed, when one is inside, one could have the feeling that someone else is looking at one. She felt I was looking at her but I did not do that. I wasn’t even aware that she felt that way. She should have talked to me about it but she never mentioned it even though we spoke many times. I always wondered why she acted in a certain way towards me. I learnt that people perceived me as a pervert and that was why some people refused to vote for me. It had a negative effect on my image. I don’t hate her but she is my least favourite housemate.”
The major reason people had the perception that I am boring was because I was unfortunate to leave the show so early. There were people in the house such as Saskay, JayPaul and Yousef that were not as social as I was in the house. It was just the first week and everyone has the time to adapt to being in the Big Brother Naija house. What made me a bit withdrawn in the house was because I was going through some emotional challenges but I brought myself back. I was nominated for eviction by the wild cards (Maria and Pere) who probably had some issues with me but never confronted me. People who think I’m boring just did not know me that well.”
Yerins also admitted to being attracted to Liquorose. He said, “I was attracted to Liquorose. I was the first person she talked to in the house. We really bonded and spoke about things that people only talk about when they’ve known themselves for a long time. Few days into the competition, I told her I liked her. And we agreed to know each other better. I wanted to apply pressure and ask for us to be a team but I later noticed that she and Emmanuel had something. So, I took a step back and allowed them do their thing.”
Sharing his opinions on two of the contestants, Whitemoney and Pere, Yerins said, “Both of them are playing the game but Pere is doing it in a way that is not genuine. Outside the house, I noticed that he is perceived by people as being fake. We are from the same place (Bayelsa) so I don’t want to think too badly of him. He told me that he didn’t nominate me for eviction but I later found out that he did. He keeps proving to people that he is not someone to be trusted.“As for Whitemoney, he has always been amazing from the first day of the show, and his cooking is great. We talked a lot and he is someone I am rooting for to win the show.”
