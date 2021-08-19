BBNaija S6: Angel speaks on relationship with Michael

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Angel, has confirmed that there was “literally nothing going on” between her and Michael.

Angel disclosed this in a late-night discussion with JMK on Wednesday, day 25 of the show.

Angel gave the explanation after housemates saw her “flirting” with Michael even after Jackie B declared interest in him.

In fact, The Head of House, Maria reported her to Biggy on the issue, saying she (Angel) broke the girl’s code.

Meanwhile, Angel, on her part, said she had also noticed negative energy from Jackie B.

Angel added that she had told Michael to stop talking to her if he wants something genuine with Jackie B.

“I’ve told Michael that if he genuinely wants things to work between him and Jackie B, then he should stop talking to me. But he said he doesn’t see the need for us to stop talking because he thinks that I’m cool.

“He doesn’t want the situation to affect the friendship we have and I feel like he’s being blown up. I and Michael don’t talk unless it’s food or just pleasantries.

“But I’ve never told him that I wanted to be with him on another level. I’ve never moved towards him in that way,” Angel told JMK.

She went further to tell JMK that the whole speculation started when Michael asked her for a head rub.

“I was minding my own business. He was under the duvet so he removed the duvet and saw me. I was the first person he saw, not like he came looking for me. Then he asked, ‘can you give me a head rub?’ I didn’t ask why, I didn’t ask anything. I rubbed his head and he slept,” Angel said.