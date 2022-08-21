ENTERTAINMENT
BBNaija: Rachel, Diana ‘fight’ over Giddyfia
Big Brother Naija, BBNaija season 7 housemates: Rachel and Diana on Saturday night, engaged in a heated argument.
This happened just a few minutes after the Saturday night party because of the male housemate, Giddfia.
Rachel had approached Giddyfia, telling him she needed to have a discussion with him over their closeness.
However, Diana, who likes Giddyfia, took offense and started calling Rachel ‘Ashawo, Bitch’.
This almost caused a fight between the two female housemates, who had to be separated by the other housemates.
Speaking to Bella after the fight, Rachel said she has no feelings for Giddyfia. She added that she will not reconcile with Diana.
“I don’t like Giddyfia, I did not come to Big Brother to find love, but what I came here for. If she likes him, she should go for him and leave me out of it.
“I’m not confused in this house; I’m focused, so nobody should take me for granted,” Rachel said.
BBNaija: I regret my actions, disappointed in myself – Adekunle
Big Brother Naija, BBNaija ‘Level Up’ housemate, Adekunle has regretted his actions so far in the house.
Adekunle lost his cool on Friday after he had a heated argument with Chi Chi over Deji moving to level one house.
Speaking to Rachel, Adekunle said he has decided to be reserved henceforth in the house.
According to him, he has not gotten angry the way he did yesterday in years and is disappointed in himself for losing his temper.
Adekunle said: “I was not in the party mood and I’m going to be quieter in the house. I’m just going to be reserved, I’m not going to be everywhere anymore.
“I’ve not gotten angry in many years and I’m so disappointed in myself for not listening to myself.
“Henceforth, I’m not going to do so much in the house.”
Meanwhile, Daniella, Pharmsavi, Kess, Groovy, and Amaka are up for possible eviction this Sunday.
At least one of the housemates will be evicted from the ‘Level Up’ edition during the Sunday live eviction show.
BBNaija: Phyna in tears as Biggie swaps Deji, Groovy
Biggie on Friday night made some changes to the houses of Big Brother Naija, BBNaija season 7 housemates.
He announced Groovy and Deji to swap houses.
Biggie after the wager presentation, announced that Groovy should move to level 1 house.
He also told Deji to move to level 2.
Phyna, who is Groovy’s ‘lover’ broke down in tears over fear of losing him to other girls.
Recall that Phyna moved closer to Groovy and told him of her feelings for him after Beauty was disqualified from the reality show.
Pharmsavi was also issued a warning for microphone infringement.
Recall this year’s edition has two houses ‘Level 1 and Level 2’ for the housemates.
NBC revokes Silverbird, AIT, Raypower, Rhythm FM, others’ licences
