BBNaija: Pere wins brand new car
Pere Egbi, BBNaija housemate, better known as Pere, has won himself a brand new car.
He won the car after emerging top in a challenge organised by Innoson Vehicle Manufacturers.
Pere beat five other finalists in the game which ends on Sunday.
The car was parked in the arena ahead of the game and the housemates obviously admired it as it was decorated with balloons and ribbons.
After presenting the key of the IVM Caris to him, Pere was allowed to sit in his car.
Cubana Chief Priest mobilises ‘aggressive votes’ for Whitemoney with N500,000
Celebrity barman Cubana Chief Priest has solicited votes for #BBNaija Shine Your Eye housemate Whitemoney.
The barman, on his Instagram handle, promised a giveaway of N500, 000 for five lucky winners for “aggressive voting.”
He said: “Tag Me With A Video Of Your Plenty Votes For @whitemoney__ I Have 500,000 Naira For 5 Lucky Voters, We Do It Everyday Of Voting. Pls Vote For Our Guy @whitemoney__ Tag Me On Your IG Stories With Your Plenty Vote Proof Once I Repost it You Get Instant 100k.”
Davido loses another close aide
Davido’s official photographer Fortunate Umunname Peter aka Fortune is dead.
He died three months after the hit maker’s close friend and associate, Habeeb Ademola Uthman aka as Obama DMW passed on.
Davido had also lost his bodyguard of six years, Ogbeide Tijani Olamilekan (Teejay) in 2020.
In 2017, Davido lost two friends and team members, Tagbo and DJ Olu.
Fortune was born and bred in Bariga, Lagos but hailed from Owerri.
He has been working with Davido since 2019.
He was born on July 10, 1997 and started off as a graphics designer before he moved to photography after his aunt, Dr. Harriet, got him his first camera which forced him to move back to Lagos from Owerri.
The exceptional photographer has made portfolios for Davido, Pogba, Popcaan, Lilbaby, Cassanova, Mayorkun, Wizkid, Jidenna, Tiwa Savage, Burna boy, Patoranking, Akon, DMW and many others.
His last Instagram post was on July 10 where he made a birthday post with a caption “Rolling stone +1”
Many of his followers commented on his last post expressing sadness and grief over his demise.
While no official statement has been made, several members of the 30 BG gang have refused to comment on the death of Fortune as at the time of filing this report.
CharlyBoy drops new song inspired by King of Boys
Eccentric Nigerian singer and songwriter, Charly Boy, born Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa has released a new song “Odudubariba”.
Odudubariba is a song inspired by his role in Kemi Adetiba’s movie, King of Boys. Charly Boy played the role of Odudubariba, an elder who tried to usurp power from Eniola Salami.
He announced on Tuesday, saying “My people, the eagle has landed. I been tell una say, I no dey finish.
“The long-awaited Odudubariba music film video has dropped today.
“Watch out, it’s playing on all your TV channels.”
When asked why he accepted the role in King of Boys despite turning down other movie roles, Charly boy explained that he accepted the role because he’s a fan of Kemi Adetiba and it was an honor to be invited for such a role.
