BBNaija: Pere wins brand new car

Pere Egbi, BBNaija housemate, better known as Pere, has won himself a brand new car.

He won the car after emerging top in a challenge organised by Innoson Vehicle Manufacturers.

Pere beat five other finalists in the game which ends on Sunday.

The car was parked in the arena ahead of the game and the housemates obviously admired it as it was decorated with balloons and ribbons.

After presenting the key of the IVM Caris to him, Pere was allowed to sit in his car.