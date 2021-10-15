BBNaija: Instagram deactivates Pere’s account

Big Brother Naija Emmanuel has stirred several reactions online after unfollowing his other housemate Angel on the photo and video sharing app barely 24 hours after their exit from the just concluded show.

It is no news Angel had something for Emmanuel while they were at the house as she had tried on several occasions to get close to him, it is unrevealing to say it is one of her strategic means to create content but they had a conversation that they would continue after the show before Whitemoney showed up and warned Emmanuel to stay away from her.

According to reports, Emmanuel has unfollowed Angel on Instagram just after they left the just concluded show. However, there has been no evident reason for the immediate action from Emmanuel.

See some reactions below:

D Valley Lidisy wrote: Na reunion we go know we be who😂

Cyprian Mnenge Terlumun wrote: The dude no get sense nonsense

Team angel we dey ur back bea

Abosede Williams wrote: Not surprise he always think angel got his back, dey don tell him how angel used to nominate him every nomination. Also how she hate his relationship with rose

ReeToe Xa Big-Zulu wrote: Guess he heard all the gossip of him playing Rose 🌹

I’m sure they also showed him the day Angel, Cross n Saskay gossiped and when he enter the room they changed the subject 🤧🤧 just my speculations