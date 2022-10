Chichi, Big Brother Naija housemate, has been evicted from the reality show.

She was evicted after Daniella left the house during the grand finale of the show on Sunday.

Housemates who made it to the finale are Adekunle, Phyna, Bryann, Chichi, Daniella and Bella.

The level up edition ran for 72 days.

The winner of this year’s edition will walk away with N100 million grand prize tonight.