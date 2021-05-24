BBNaija: Dorathy gifts her elder sister a brand new car as she turns 27 (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020 star, Dorathy, has celebrated her elder sister, Cynthia Bachor in an expensive way as she turns a new age.

She bought a Hyundai as birthday gift for her sister who clocks 27, today May 24, 2021.

Dorathy took to her Snapchat to share a video of the moment she surprised her sibling with the beautiful whip.

Cynthia could be heard expressing her thanks to Dorathy as their friends admired the new machine. She then moved in for a hug.

Meanwhile, Cynthia took to her Twitter account to celebrate herself with beautiful words.

She shared a lovely photo of herself and wrote;

I want to write a long caption, but I don’t have the range for it

. God I’m grateful for how conscious you are of me. Let’s keep doing life together . Happy birthday to me