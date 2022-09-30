BBNaija: Chizzy wins brand new car

Big Brother Naija housemate, Chizzy has won a brand new car.

Chizzy won an Innoson car after emerging the winner of a game played by the finalists on Thursday night.

The housemates were told to find the letters “Innoson IVM Connect” from the pool of balloons.

Biggie said the first housemate to find the complete letters wins.

Chizzy, who is a rider, was the first to complete the task.

He was given the keys to a brand new Innoson IVM Connect at the Arena and allowed to sit in his new car.