BBNaija: Chizzy, Rachel evicted from the ‘level up’ house

Big Brother Naija housemates, Chizzy and Rachel have been evicted from the show.

The duo, who are Riders were evicted on Friday night when Ebuka paid the house a surprise visit.

Recall that the housemates were on August 5th introduced to the show as riders.

Ebuka had said they would act as agents of Biggie and cannot be disqualified.

He added that they are not eligible to win the N100 million grand prize.

Before their eviction on Friday, Ebuka had shown the housemates the highlight of their time in the house.

Although Ebuka did not inform the six finalists that Rachel and Chizzy were not real housemates, their eviction came as a surprise to fans of the show who expected them to stay till Sunday.

Their exit leaves Phyna, Bryann, Bella, Daniella, Chichi, and Adekunle battling for the prize during the grand finale on Sunday.