BBNaija: Biggie springs another surprise, puts housemates on their toes
Big Brother has sprung another surprise in the house. However, this time Biggie has put all the housemates, except Maria the current Head of House, on their toes.
Few hours after Maria had won the Head of House and made Boma her deputy, Biggie summoned her to the Diary Room. He asked her to tell her fellow housemates that she now has the power to pick the two housemates that will be evicted on Sunday. And that she will evict the two housemates that fail to impress her come Sunday.
However, the truth is, there will be no eviction on that day. He is only pulling a wool over their eyes. But that is a secret Maria must never disclose to any of the housemates. Still, Biggie asked Maria to pretend she had been given the power to evict and that the fate of the housemates lies in her hands. Big Brother, however, warned Maria not to turn the housemates to slaves.
Still, no sooner had Maria informed the housemates than they were all in a tailspin, with many of them expressing displeasure at the sombre fact that their fate lies in Maria’s hands. But unknown to them it is a hoax. Meanwhile, Whitemoney has turned their predicament into a song, saying they have to “impress the empress.”
Maria won the Head of House after she defeated other contestants in the Head of House challenge with 28 points. As Head of House, she is free from eviction, though she won’t have access to the HOH bedroom. She was banned on Friday from accessing the room for two weeks because she broke Biggie’s rule. Though Boma, her deputy, will have access to it.
BBNaija 2021: What happened between myself and Maria in the bathroom – Yerins opens up
Recently evicted Big Brother Naija (Shine Ya Eye edition) housemate, Yerins Abraham, has explained what really transpired between him and his fellow housemate, Maria in the bathroom.
According to Yerins, that incident also contributed to his nomination and eviction from the Big Brother Naija house.
” Maria said, there was a time she wanted to have her bath and I was already in the bathroom. I then let her go into the bathroom. The way the bathroom is designed, when one is inside, one could have the feeling that someone else is looking at one. She felt I was looking at her but I did not do that. I wasn’t even aware that she felt that way. She should have talked to me about it but she never mentioned it even though we spoke many times. I always wondered why she acted in a certain way towards me. I learnt that people perceived me as a pervert and that was why some people refused to vote for me. It had a negative effect on my image. I don’t hate her but she is my least favourite housemate.”
The major reason people had the perception that I am boring was because I was unfortunate to leave the show so early. There were people in the house such as Saskay, JayPaul and Yousef that were not as social as I was in the house. It was just the first week and everyone has the time to adapt to being in the Big Brother Naija house. What made me a bit withdrawn in the house was because I was going through some emotional challenges but I brought myself back. I was nominated for eviction by the wild cards (Maria and Pere) who probably had some issues with me but never confronted me. People who think I’m boring just did not know me that well.”
Yerins also admitted to being attracted to Liquorose. He said, “I was attracted to Liquorose. I was the first person she talked to in the house. We really bonded and spoke about things that people only talk about when they’ve known themselves for a long time. Few days into the competition, I told her I liked her. And we agreed to know each other better. I wanted to apply pressure and ask for us to be a team but I later noticed that she and Emmanuel had something. So, I took a step back and allowed them do their thing.”
Sharing his opinions on two of the contestants, Whitemoney and Pere, Yerins said, “Both of them are playing the game but Pere is doing it in a way that is not genuine. Outside the house, I noticed that he is perceived by people as being fake. We are from the same place (Bayelsa) so I don’t want to think too badly of him. He told me that he didn’t nominate me for eviction but I later found out that he did. He keeps proving to people that he is not someone to be trusted.“As for Whitemoney, he has always been amazing from the first day of the show, and his cooking is great. We talked a lot and he is someone I am rooting for to win the show.”
PHOTOS: Kemi Olunloyo makes Nollywood debut in ‘AGO ALAGO’
Popular blogger and social media commentator, Dr. Kemi Olunloyo, will make her Nolloywood debut in `AGO ALAGO’, a movie produced by Nigerian actress, Toyin Abraham.
Olunloyo announced this on her Facebook page on Sunday.
She wrote:
Today I made my debut as an actress. I will be acting in different filmsIJN. Nollywood is not an easy job. I want to really commend all the actors, actresses, extras, set designers, directors and producers. It is HARD HARD WORK. I worked on a movie today with Director @toyin_abraham . She is dynamic PERIOD This feature film AGO ALAGO features @authenticmuy @justadetoun @kemiolunloyo myself, Klef and more. We shot different scenes today. My role was an interesting cameo. Stay tuned. Everything was #Covid19 compliant and everyone on set has had their PCR test. We’re chasing the money till we get to it in Nigeria.@mrlatin1510 Pls send me form O. I don arrive. There will be no shortage of DRAMA with me in Nollywood
SEE PHOTOS
Why we want Hushpuppi’s story to be turned into an action thriller – Mo Abudu
Nigerian Media personality Mo Abudu has explained why she is partnering with the Will Packer Production to turn Hushpuppi’s fraud case into a movie titled “The Fall of the Billionaire Gucci Master”.
In a lengthy post shared on her Instagram page, Mo Abudu said when Hushpuppi’s story made headlines in the year 2020, she pitched the story idea to Will Power-Packer and James Lopez, and they bought the idea.
The media mogul opine that they won the right to produce the movie after a highly contested derby by several producers.
For her, the project is a dream come true as she has looked forward to working with Will Packer production and Universal pictures. on the project.
According to Mo Abudu, there are many lessons to be learnt from good or bad stories, and if they do not tell the story, someone else will and ensure the story is told with authenticity.
She added that Hushpuppi’s story is based on a real person whose story is already partly known to the world, but the film gives them a real chance to tell a cautionary tale about a character formed by his environment and life choices.
She wrote: Hello beautiful people, I HAVE SOME BREAKING NEWS TO SHARE WITH YOU!!!
EbonyLife Studios is partnering with Will Packer Productions to develop an untitled project based on the Bloomberg article “The Fall of the Billionaire Gucci Master” by Evan Ratliff.
When the Hushpuppi story made headlines last year, I pitched the story idea to @willpowerpacker and James Lopez. They bought the idea and as headlined in this press release, together we won the rights to the Bloomberg article by Evan Ratliff mentioned above.
The rights were won after a highly contested derby by several producers and is now set up at Universal Pictures. The globetrotting action thriller project is said to be a hybrid of CATCH ME IF YOU CAN and USUAL SUSPECTS. It’s a dream come true to be working with WIll Packer Productions and Universal Pictures on this project
Just as a refresher, Will Packer Productions and Universal Pictures need no introductions. WPP has released a number of blockbusters that include …… ‘‘Girls Trip”, “Think Like a Man Too”, “Ride Along”, “Think Like a Man”, “Takers”, “Obsessed”, “Breaking In” and “Stomp the Yard” and Universal Pictures with over a 100 years in the business of movie making in Hollywood, have produced some of the biggest titles in the world. I cannot contain my excitement
Further to the announcement just made about our partnership with Will Packer Productions and Universal Pictures, some of you might ask, why do we choose to tell a story like this?
Firstly, there are many lessons to be learnt from good and bad stories.
Secondly if we do not tell this story, someone else will and to ensure that this story is told with authenticity, a Nigerian storyteller with our pedigree needs to be involved.
Too often, these types of characters are one-dimensional and feed into the worst stereotypes.
Hushpuppi’s story is based on a real person whose story is already partly known to the world but the film gives us a real chance to tell a cautionary tale about a character formed by his environment and life choices.
The films of Martin Scorsese are a great example of a filmmaker telling richly layered stories of criminal characters from his heritage that we’ve all grown to love, without ever creating the impression that all Italian-Americans are members of the mafia. Needless to say, all Nigerians are not 419 scam artists.
