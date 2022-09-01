BBNaija: Amaka accuses Phyna of betrayal

Amaka, one of the evicted Big Brother Naija, BBNaija Season 7 housemates has said her closest friend, Phyna betrayed her.

Recall that housemates nominated Amaka for a surprise eviction on Monday.

Before her eviction, Phyna and Amaka were at loggerhead and had quarrelled over their shared interests in Groovy.

Speaking during her media rounds on Thursday Amaka said Phyna betrayed her by snatching Groovy from her.

She said she had sent Phyna to inform Groovy that she likes him and would like a relationship but Phyna influenced him for herself.

”If you watched me on the show, I am not someone to drag over a man

”He already made his choice. I was just mad at her that she put out some narrative to him that made him make that choice.

”She told him I wanted Giddifia, I felt like she influenced his decision. I wanted her to be happy and I think she deserves him more because She went for what she wanted.

”I only felt betrayed that she encouraged me to go for him and she went there and instead of being the parcel in my name, she brought it in hers.”