Monday, August 21, 2023
BBNaija All Stars: Organizers scrap jury, fans to determine housemates to be evicted

The organisers of Big Brother Naija All-Stars have now scrapped the eviction jury on the reality show.

Kiddwaya, Princess and Uriel Oputa have been sent home based on the recommendations of different juries in the last three weeks.

The BBNaija jury is made up of former housemates.

Yesterday, Saskay, Elozonam, and Vee evicted Kiddwaya from the house.

On August 13, Uriel was evicted by Laycon, Teddy A, and Diana, while Bisola, Mike Edwards, and Dorathy, decided the fate of Princess a week earlier.

The jury system of eviction has led to controversy and criticism from fans.

But now, organisers of the reality show will revert to the former method of eviction which is based on votes from fans.

 

